Travel InspirationIn the MagazineFall 2026

6 Alaska Cruises That Go Where the Big Ships Can’t

Glaciers, humpback whales, and quiet bays await on sailings with these operators.
By Katherine LaGrave
October 26, 2026
Explora Journeys cruise ship in Resurrection Bay and surrounding mountains in Seward, Alaska

Sailings that weave through southeastern Alaska’s wildlife-rich waterways primarily operate from May to August, when temperatures are mild and daylight shines for more than 15 hours.

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Small ship cruising in Alaska brings travelers deeper into the landscape, offering fewer crowds and a quieter, more immersive journey. Here are six operators offering Alaska itineraries for fewer than 1,000 passengers next season.

The Boat Company

The Boat Company, founded in 1979, is the only nonprofit cruise line in the world. On the 12-cabin Mist Cove and 10-cabin Liseron, passengers enjoy anchorings in secluded bays between Sitka and Juneau, away from bustling ports. Rooms and shared spaces are cozy and rustic, and guests head out on skiffs, rather than Zodiacs, for wildlife viewing and fishing. After operational costs, profits from the 16 to 18 sailings a year are reinvested in organizations such as Fortress of the Bear animal rescue and Sitka Trail Works, a wilderness restoration group.

UnCruise Adventures

Seattle and Juneau-based UnCruise Adventures runs expedition sailings with a fleet of nine vessels, each hosting just 22 to 86 passengers. Departing from Juneau, Seward, and Sitka, guests explore Glacier Bay National Park’s fjords and rainforest by kayak and on foot during 7- to 13-night itineraries. The all-inclusive, activity-focused experience highlights up-close, safe encounters with humpback whales, glaciers, coastal brown bears, and the intertidal coastline.

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National Geographic Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions’ three Alaska-bound ships split the difference between full-scale comfort and rugged excursions. With observation lounges or decks and open bridge access, each vessel is designed to heighten engagement with the surrounding landscape. Itineraries skip port-call checklists in favor of daily activities. Zodiac wildlife-watching, fjord and bay kayaking, and guided hikes through remote corners of the Inside Passage coastal route are deepened by onboard naturalists and a photography instructor.

Silversea

Silversea’s 7-night northbound route from Vancouver to Seward on the 392-passenger Silver Whisper prioritizes wildlife and scenic cruising, with at least one glacier viewing stop and no full days at sea. The ship calls at nine ports, including Ketchikan and Skagway, along with less-visited sites like Icy Bay—a more than 30-mile-long bay surrounded by the St. Elias Mountains. Pair the journey with a land extension in Denali to explore what lies beyond the coast.

Ritz-Carlton

The aft of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Luminara cruise ship and its marina flanked by staircases.

In addition to a marina and terrance, the Ritz-Carlton’s Luminara is outfitted with five restaurants, seven bars, and a wine vault.

Photo by Edgardo Contreras/Courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Luminara, from the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, is committed to a full Alaska season in 2027, with select round-trip sailings from May to September for up to 452 guests. Shore excursions include utility terrain vehicle rides in the Valdez backcountry and visits to glaciers via helicopter. Private terraces for every suite, plus a marina platform, multiple dining venues, two swimming pools, and a spa give the all-suite superyacht a resort-on-water, polished feel. Consider it Alaska
through a very comfortable lens.

Explora

In 2027, Explora Journeys brings its ultra-luxurious style to the region with the new Explora III. The 7- to 12-night Inside Passage routes sail mainly from Vancouver and feature glacier cruising and stops at select ports including Wrangell, Skagway, and Sitka. The focus of the 926-passenger ship is on amenities, wellness, and design rather than excursions. Onboard, guests can enjoy a Finnish sauna, a detoxification salt cave, and five swimming pools. New culinary options include Chef’s Table (a multicourse dining experience with live storytelling) and the Cellar, a wine-focused venue with guided tastings.

Katherine LaGrave
Katherine LaGrave is a writer and National Magazine Award-nominated editor who oversees Afar’s award-winning print magazine. The Society of American Travel Writers named her the 2021 Travel Journalist of the Year.
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