The Best Places to Go Stargazing This Winter

You know that feeling you get when you’re far from a city, looking up at the night sky, and you think, wow, I almost forgot how many stars there are? Getting more travelers to have that experience is one of the key missions of the Tucson-based International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), a nearly 30-year-old nonprofit committed to preserving one of the world’s most overlooked⎯and endangered⎯resources: dark skies.

“People are interested in getting out of the city environments they’re in all the time and into more natural spaces that are very different from the everyday lives they live,” says John Barentine, program director for the IDA. “And it’s only when people get out of brightly lit cities that they have a sense of what we have lost.”

In 2018, IDA will announce its 100th dark-sky site, adding to a list that includes Exmoor National Park in southwest England, the NamibRand Nature Reserve in Namibia, and places closer to home, such as California’s Joshua Tree National Park, designated a dark-sky park in the summer of 2017. In November 2018, watch for the park’s annual Night Sky Festival, which will feature stargazing parties, astronomy demos, and ranger-led hikes.