The Best Panama Cruises

The engineering marvel that is the 105-year-old Panama Canal remains the main draw for cruises to—and through—this Central American country.

The number and variety of cruises to Panama has grown in recent years, in part due to the expansion of the Panama Canal in 2016. Giant cruise vessels such as the 4,004-passenger Norwegian Bliss that once were too big for the waterway now can cross it with ease, and they’re arriving to do just that. The destination is also attracting a growing number of small boutique and adventure ships, lured by the country’s lush landscapes, pristine beaches, and cultural offerings. For nearly all the vessels that visit, the canal remains the big draw. Indeed, the typical sailing to Panama is billed as a “Panama Canal cruise” and often offers only a day or two in the country, a visit that is typically almost all about the man-made waterway. Panama calls tend to be sandwiched between stops in the Caribbean and along the Pacific coast of Central America as ships make their way between Florida and California (and, occasionally, to and from other gateways as well). Passengers can expect a lot of sea days due to the long distances involved in the full passage. Opened in 1914 and a marvel of engineering, the Panama Canal is a 51-mile series of locks and channels that crosses Central America at its narrowest point, allowing ships to pass between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans in less than a day. Unveiled in 2016, the expansion of the canal introduced two massive new locks on each side of the waterway that allow for much wider vessels to transit. The nine-year project also included excavating channels that lead to the new locks and expanding existing channels. The typical Panama cruise includes a full transit of the canal between the Atlantic and the Pacific, which usually takes about nine hours. Most big-ship cruise lines arrange to have their ships enter in the early morning, allowing for an all-daylight crossing. Smaller ships are sometimes relegated to nighttime crossings. During the passage, a canal guide will usually narrate from the bridge, explaining the entire process, as passengers line outer decks to watch the vessel rise and fall nearly 100 feet through the impressive lock system. On some itineraries, ships will spend a second day docked at a port near one of the entrances to the canal so passengers can visit a lock up close on a shore excursion (or head off on an alternative Panamanian adventure offered by the cruise line). A small number of voyages add even more days for exploring the country. Whether your interest is limited to the canal itself or includes other Panama allures, there’s a Panama voyage that’s right for you. Best for romantics Courtesy of Star Clippers You can quite literally sail through the Panama Canal on the “Royal Clipper.”

For pure romance on a Panama cruise, it’s hard to beat the occasional Barbados to Panama voyages that Star Clippers offers on its 227-passenger Royal Clipper—the world’s largest sailing ship. You’ll feel the power of the wind as the majestic, five-masted vessel hopscotches between such Caribbean islands as St. Lucia, Aruba, and Curaçao on its way to a full transit of the Panama Canal. A throwback to a bygone era that feels more like a private yacht than a traditional cruise ship, the Royal Clipper offers such diversions as climbing one of its towering masts or helping to hoist its 42 sails. Or laze the day away with your significant other in its bowsprit nets, which jut out from its sleek bow. Because the trips begin or end in Panama, it’s easy to add a few days in the country to see it in more depth. Fares from $3,990 per person; starclippers.com. Best for a deep dive into the canal Photo by Gualberto Becerra/Shutterstock Those who really want to know the ins and outs of the Panama Canal should book a Windstar sailing. While many Panama cruises bring only a day of canal-related sightseeing, the seven-night Costa Rica & Panama Canal sailings that Windstar Cruises offers on its 212-passenger Star Pride promise a much deeper exploration. In addition to a day spent transiting the canal, the itinerary includes a day at Colón, Panama, on the Atlantic side of the waterway, where passengers can arrange tours to the giant new Agua Clara Locks a few miles away (these are the locks that raise the biggest ships into the waterway from the Atlantic side). The ship also docks for a night and day at Balboa, Panama, on the canal’s Pacific side, for tours to the nearby Miraflores Locks and related exhibit halls (the Miraflores Locks lower ships into the Pacific). The trips are rounded out by a beach day at Panama’s pristine Isla Parida and two outdoorsy stops in Costa Rica where passengers have the opportunity to bird-watch and hike in rain forests or kayak through mangroves. Fares from $1,999 per person; windstarcruises.com. Best for families Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line’s “Disney Wonder” offers plenty of fun for the whole family on its Panama Canal cruises. No other ship sailing regularly to Panama has an array of kiddie offerings that can match Disney Cruise Line’s 1,754-passenger Disney Wonder. To keep the munchkins happy on the vessel’s twice-a-year, 14-night Panama Canal Cruises, which always are loaded with sea days, you’ll find extensive, supervised indoor play areas (all with a Disney theme) as well as lots of deck-top, kid-approved play zones; Disney-themed shows; and–in typical Disney fashion–some of the most family-friendly restaurants at sea. In addition to a full transit of the canal, the trips usually include several stops in Mexico as well as visits to Cartagena, Colombia, and Grand Cayman Island. Fares from $9,337 per person; disneycruise.disney.go.com. Best for bird and wildlife lovers Photo by Gualberto Becerra/Shutterstock Book an UnCruise Adventures sailing to see species such as the yellow warbler.

