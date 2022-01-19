The Airplanes That Will Define Air Travel in 2022 (and Beyond)

These are the planes that could bring some buzz back to the skies.

Remember the last time a new airplane design got people really jazzed about flying? Perhaps not—it was a half-century ago, after all, that Boeing debuted the double-decker 747, which, along with the supersonic Concorde, helped to redefine the way we traveled in the 1970s and beyond. About 20 years ago, Airbus seized the “world’s largest” crown from Boeing with its gargantuan A380, but more recently that plane lost ground to smaller wide-bodies, prompting Airbus to cease production at the end of 2021. But as air travel recovers, airlines and aircraft manufacturers are coming up with new models, plus new features on existing ones (such as expanded premium economy sections and improved fuel efficiency) that might make fliers feel good, heck even excited, about boarding a plane again. Here are some of the airplanes making a comeback or scheduled to debut that travelers should watch. More comfort in coach on the Airbus A220 Courtesy of JetBlue A three-by-two configuration on the A220 allows for wider seats. A plane that seats between 100 and 150 passengers on bread-and-butter domestic runs doesn’t sound like a game-changer, but a growing number of fans say the Airbus A220 is just that. Why? It’s got seats that are around 18.5 inches wide and a two-by-three seating layout—unlike the typical narrowbody three-by-three configuration and standard seat width of 17 inches. More windows (two per row on each side of the plane) and spacious overhead bins are also adding to the jet’s popularity. Delta and JetBlue are flying the A220 on dozens of domestic routes this year, and Breeze Airways, the new low-cost airline from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has placed a significant order for up to 80 aircraft. The A220 also guzzles less fuel than other regional jets, so airlines may be more willing to bet on new routes with the aircraft as they all strive to meet ambitious emission reduction goals. And with longer range capabilities, there’s a possibility for short transatlantic hops, too. Boeing’s 777X succeeds the 747 When the bulbous-nosed Boeing 747 effectively flew off into aviation history, the question for many fliers was: What’s next for Boeing? Enter the 777X, which the plane-maker says is a worthy heir to that legacy. It is billed as the largest jet in the world that can operate with only two engines and as such, is far more economical to operate than either the four-engine 747 or the A380.

Promoted by Boeing as the biggest and best of the whole 777 product line, the “X” model can carry between 384 and 426 passengers in a multi-class layout. And while it lacks that distinctive hump, it does have one unusual feature—a unique, folding wing that bends up at a right angle so the jet can squeeze into tight airport gates. Additionally, passengers will notice such features as a wider cabin, dimmable windows, and plus-size overhead bins. At least eight airlines, including Ana, Emirates, Qatar, and Lufthansa, have ordered the jet, which was originally set to launch into service in 2020. But Boeing’s ongoing woes, beginning with the 737 Max crashes and subsequent grounding in 2019, have delayed the rollout, now expected for some time in 2023. The Airbus A380 makes a comeback Courtesy of Emirates A demand for premium international air travel is on the rise. One of the more surprising recent developments is the return of the A380, which only a few years ago was being written off by industry-watchers as out of step with industry trends that favored smaller aircraft on shorter nonstop routes connecting secondary hubs. That’s not to say it didn’t have its fans. Operators like Emirates and Singapore took advantage of the plane’s unique full-length upper deck to add over-the-top amenities like cocktail lounges and showers for top-paying passengers. But even before the pandemic hit, its moment had (seemingly) passed, with more airlines opting for wide-body planes in the 250–300 seat range rather than the larger A380, which can theoretically carry up to 853 passengers in an all-coach layout, although most airlines offer a seat range of 400 to 600. Now, the world’s biggest airlines are reclaiming their A380s from desert parking lots where they’ve been sitting for nearly two years and are integrating some new passenger-pleasing touches to boot. For example, Singapore Airlines plans to restore its A380 service to the New York (JFK) market, starting on March 27, with service to Changi via Frankfurt. (It’s also flying the big bird between Singapore and London.) The carrier is using the opportunity to redesign the interior with six new first-class suites—semiprivate cabins with both single and double beds. It also features 78 business-class seats upstairs, which can be combined to create fully flat double beds, plus a 44-seat premium economy section on the main deck. While it might seem counterintuitive—as of early 2022, international travel has far from fully recovered and many borders remain closed—the airline’s executives say that a high-end product will bring back consumers. “After nearly two years of restrictions, we’re seeing tremendous demand for international travel, including premium class,” Joey Seow, Singapore’s regional vice president for the Americas, said in a statement. Emirates, the largest A380 operator with more than 100 in its fleet, has brought some out of mothballs and is equipping a portion of them with its new premium economy seats. The planes are flying to London Heathrow, New York’s JFK International Airport, and other major international hubs.

