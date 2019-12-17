Boeing Suspends Production of the 737 Max

Boeing is suspending production of the 737 Max as hopes of getting its marquee aircraft back in the air quickly fade.

The ramifications are likely to ripple beyond the factory floor of Boeing’s plant in Renton, Washington, across both the aviation and manufacturing sectors.

Southwest Airlines, which had been relying on the Boeing aircraft to update its fleet, pushed back any hope of reinserting the Max into its lineup by five weeks, to April. American Airlines did the same last week.

Southwest said Tuesday that it is trying to minimize travel disruptions and apologized to customers for any impact they might suffer.

Boeing announced Monday that it will suspend production of the Max starting sometime in January, with no specific date for when the Renton plant will be restarted.

The company said it won’t lay off any of the factory’s 12,000 workers “at this time,” and many could be diverted to plants elsewhere in the Seattle region. Some could also be assigned to work on the 400 jets that Boeing has built since the Max was grounded in March but couldn’t be delivered.

Boeing’s decision is a recognition that it will take longer than the company expected to get the planes back in the air.

“If they had gotten some information quietly, behind the scenes, from the FAA that things were looking good for January or February, they wouldn’t have done this,” said Richard Aboulafia, an aircraft industry analyst at the Teal Group.