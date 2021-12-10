Breeze Airways Adds $39 Flights from New York and Florida

Breeze Airways, the low-cost startup run by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, is taking its trademark $39 fares to two brand new markets—the greater New York area and South Florida.

The carrier said it plans to start service to New York’s MacArthur Airport in Islip on Long Island, and to Palm Beach International Airport, in mid-February. These will be the first new cities since Breeze began flying in May 2021. From each of the newly added markets, Breeze will connect to other destinations it already serves, such as Norfolk, Virginia; Charleston, South Carolina; New Orleans; and other points in the East and Midwest.

While Breeze’s business model is focused on connecting secondary markets, this new round of flights puts the airline on more competitive turf. But Neeleman said his strategy hasn’t changed: “We’re offering new nonstop flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers,” he said.

And if all this sounds familiar, it’s because the move marks a return to the New York aviation scene by Neeleman, who burst onto the stage in early 2000 with JetBlue out of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Initially he faced little direct competition, as most domestic flights serving New York were out of LaGuardia or Newark Airports.