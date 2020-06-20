This Travel App Offers a New Way to Learn About Black History Around the World

With Adventurely’s new collection, users can learn about the Brazilian state of Bahia, home to the largest African community in the world outside of Africa.

Adventurely is using travel to help people engage with the history and culture of the global Black diaspora.

share this article

In the middle of the recent worldwide reckoning with racism, Mita Carriman, the CEO and founder of the travel app Adventurely, was disappointed to see that her social media channels were filled with perfectly filtered Instagrams that did little to acknowledge current events. “I found myself looking at some of the brands that I love, not just in travel, but in everything, and it was a bit jarring to not see support,” says Carriman, adding later, “If there is a government building on fire and people are rioting in streets around the world, I don’t know if a beautiful photo of a martini at a hotel is particularly the image you want to see in that moment.” So Carriman took a look at Adventurely to figure out how the company could contribute to the movement, both internally and with the content it offers consumers. As a result, the app launched a collection of travel experiences that focus on Black history and culture around the world.

Article continues below advertisement

“So much to me of understanding how to dismantle systemic racism is to understand what it is in the first place,” says Carriman, who is of Afro Caribbean descent. “The thing is, if you talk about Black history in America and travel, it’s lots of plantations and abandoned slave houses. Those things are so important for us to understand and to respect and pay homage to, but there’s so much more history that’s not even thought about. . . . We can use travel to learn and engage in that history. And it’s more than just America; it’s the world, it’s Africa, it’s Europe. So I thought, ‘Well, we can create a collection around this.’” Courtesy of Adventurely Over the past two years, Mita Carriman, the founder and CEO of Adventurely, has lived in eight countries and many cities and understands the importance of finding travel buddies who share your interests. Adventurely, which helps travelers find new friends to share experiences with while on the road, originally launched as a mobile app in 2016. After halting operations for a year and half, the brand relaunched as a web app at the end of 2019 and hopes to move to a mobile version later this year. Users search through travel experiences, such as landmarks, museums, and restaurants, saving them to a wish list. They are then matched with other users who have saved the same experiences. Currently, the company has released 12 experiences in the new Global Black Diaspora History and Culture collection, which include the Historic Center of Bahia, Brazil, a Brazilian state that is home to the largest African community in the world outside of Africa and to the first African slave market in the New World, and the 250 overlooked pyramids of Sudan, which date back 2,500 years to ancient Nubia.

Article continues below advertisement