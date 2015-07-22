The 8 Best Places to Celebrate National Hammock Day

@HammockLiving celebrates all things hammocks, which means a healthy dose of both adventure and relaxation. I take my hammock on just about every hiking or camping trip, whenever I go to the beach, and even if I’m just chilling at the park. You need to have it with you so you can post up whenever and wherever it feels right.

Today just so happens to be our favorite holiday, National Hammock Day, so I’ve rounded up a slideshow of some of my top spots to BYOH(ammock). Grab your hammock and a book, swing by one of these relaxing locales, and let’s celebrate this special day the best way possible: with our feet kicked up and not a care in the world.

