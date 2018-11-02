Thailand Wants to Pay You to Travel the Country Like a Local

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has teamed up with production company DreamJobbing to launch a search for a candidate who will be filmed traveling around Thailand, showcasing off-the-beaten path destinations and experiences.



They are looking for a U.S.-based millennial (though the official online application states that all ages and backgrounds are welcome to apply) with “an adventurous spirit,” according to the press release and promotional video. The chosen applicant will have his/her Thailand journey filmed for a TV documentary called The Local Traveler in Thailand that is slated to air on Amazon Prime.



Interested applicants need to upload a short video (60 seconds or less) telling the organizers a bit about themselves and why they would be the perfect “local traveler in Thailand.” The application process opened on November 1 and will continue through the end of the year.

The person ultimately tapped for the gig will travel to Thailand for two to three weeks sometime between January and February 2019. She or he will receive airfare to and from Thailand, all in-country expenses and a per diem, and additional compensation. The “job” will be to tell the story of Thailand while discovering local Thai experiences.