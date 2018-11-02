Home>Travel inspiration>Epic Trips>Exceptional Travel Experiences

Thailand Wants to Pay You to Travel the Country Like a Local

By Michelle Baran

Nov 2, 2018

The chosen candidate will experience local living, eating, and culture.

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

The job entails traveling around the country, eating and experiencing local life, all while being filmed for a TV documentary.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has teamed up with production company DreamJobbing to launch a search for a candidate who will be filmed traveling around Thailand, showcasing off-the-beaten path destinations and experiences.

They are looking for a U.S.-based millennial (though the official online application states that all ages and backgrounds are welcome to apply) with “an adventurous spirit,” according to the press release and promotional video. The chosen applicant will have his/her Thailand journey filmed for a TV documentary called The Local Traveler in Thailand that is slated to air on Amazon Prime.

Interested applicants need to upload a short video (60 seconds or less) telling the organizers a bit about themselves and why they would be the perfect “local traveler in Thailand.” The application process opened on November 1 and will continue through the end of the year.

The person ultimately tapped for the gig will travel to Thailand for two to three weeks sometime between January and February 2019. She or he will receive airfare to and from Thailand, all in-country expenses and a per diem, and additional compensation. The “job” will be to tell the story of Thailand while discovering local Thai experiences.

One of the experiences could include doing a homestay in a local fishing village in the southern province of Chumphon.
Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand
There is no set itinerary yet, but some of the destinations and activities being considered include meeting with an up-and-coming chef in Bangkok; visiting Pang Oong lake and the temple city of Wat Phrathat Doi Kongmu in northern Thailand; meeting and cooking with an Akha hill tribe in Chiang Rai; engaging with the women of the Phu Thai ethnic community who are the exclusive weavers of Praewa silk; and doing a homestay in a local fishing village in the southern province of Chumphon, where visitors work with the community on coral and sea horse rehabilitation in exchange for room and board. In fact, the promotional video clearly states there will be “no hotels” during the trip.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand said that its hope is that this will be an opportunity to showcase parts of the country and activities that are not yet on many travelers’ radars.

DreamJobbing is both a production company and a job search and technology platform. The site lists interesting experiences, internships, and full-time jobs as well as educational programs for high school and college students.

