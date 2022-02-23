Tips + NewsCOVID + Travel
By Chalida EkvitthayavechnukulAssociated Press (AP)
  •  February 23, 2022

Thailand Will Ease Entry Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers in March

Vaccinated visitors will still need to submit to two COVID tests postarrival, but the second one can be a self-administered rapid antigen test instead of a PCR.
Thailand Will Ease Entry Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers in March

Starting March 1, it will get a little easier to visit Thailand.

Photo by sapikusan / Shutterstock

Thailand will ease some entry requirements for foreign visitors as it balances a rising number of coronavirus cases with the need to rebuild its pandemic-damaged economy, the government announced Wednesday, February 23.

Beginning March 1, 2022, fully vaccinated visitors must take an RT-PCR test on arrival and spend their first night at an approved hotel while awaiting the results, but will no longer need to take a second RT-PCR test and spend another night at a hotel on their fifth day, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said.

Instead, visitors arriving under the “Test & Go” program will need to take a self-administered rapid antigen test on the fifth day and report the result on a cellphone app.

The center, headed by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, also reduced the minimum required health insurance coverage for COVID-19 treatment from $50,000 to $20,000 for each foreign entrant.

Spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin said the changes took into consideration the need to boost the economy even as cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant rise. Thailand relies on tourism for as much as 20 percent of its GDP.

A total of 21,232 new confirmed cases and 39 deaths were announced Wednesday, although the number does not include many results found with antigen tests.

Thailand has reported 2.77 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic started in 2020. Nearly 550,000 cases, or around 20 percent of the total, were reported during the first two months of this year.

Taweesin said the death toll compared to the number of confirmed cases this year is as low as 0.19 percent, and that was one of the main factors behind the decision to ease entry requirements. Also, most new COVID-19 cases have been found among local residents, not foreign tourists.

There are currently 173,605 active cases, including 882 categorized as serious, being treated in hospitals and field hospitals. In addition, there are 21,120 cases in community isolation centers and 47,373 in home isolation registered in the public health system. Bangkok, the hardest-hit province, will add more beds for patients with mild symptoms, Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said.

Unvaccinated travelers can also enter Thailand if they are quarantined in approved hotels for 10 days.

Almost 500,000 visitors entered Thailand by air from the beginning of the year through February 21, Taveesin said.

>> Next: AFAR’s Ultimate Guide to Thailand

Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul

This article contains COVID-era information about travel, such as travel restrictions, restaurant opening hours, and mask requirements, that may no longer be factual. Please consult additional sources for more up-to-date information.

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