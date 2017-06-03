Sweden’s Magical Midsommar Festival Is Straight out of a Fairy Tale

Sweden’s Midsommar festival, which takes place on the longest day of the year, holds enough tradition and merriment to last the rest of the year. The holiday celebrates the summer solstice and the connection between nature and one’s sense of self. But in 2016, when photographer Michelle Bablitz was ready to frolic through the festivities, the maypole would not go up.

Photo by Michelle Bablitz Swedish families usually make their ways to countryside summerhouses for Midsommar. The day often receives more fanfare than Christmas.

Photo by Michelle Bablitz Many country houses in Sweden are painted with falu dye, a bright red derived from copper from local quarries.

Photo by Michelle Bablitz Midsommar maypoles, covered in greenery and flowers, go up all over Sweden. The cross-shaped pole of Swedish tradition is unlike England’s May Day pole

Photo by Michelle Bablitz The patterns of traditional Swedish dress indicate the wearer’s region, similar to the concept of a Scottish kilt.

Photo by Michelle Bablitz Filled with gorgeous lakes and meadows, Enviken is a Swedish locality in Dalarna county, about three hours from Stockholm.

Photo by Michelle Bablitz Midsommar-goers participate in outdoor activities to renew their connections with nature.

Photo by Michelle Bablitz Maidens place flowers under their pillows to dream of future loves. In some places, each flower should be from a different species—in others, different meadows.

Photo by Michelle Bablitz People of Swedish nationality hold Midsommar festivals and parties all over the world.