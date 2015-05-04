Surprise Is the New Luxury

See the 2015 Travel Vanguard

Philippe Brown, founder of Brown + Hudson—an agency that crafts extremely personalized trips—argues that where you travel isn’t really the point.

We plan trips starting with the outcome—the why you are choosing to travel—rather than the destination. Where you go might be a surprise; some people don’t even want to find out until the day before takeoff.

How do you do that?

We start with an in-depth interview that reveals your passions, motivations, needs. People tend to travel because they want something that isn’t present where they are. We discover what that is, then uncover a destination that can fulfill it. We tap our global network of locals, experts, dignitaries, and journalists, to concoct behind-the-scenes experiences and meet-ups with interesting characters. Then, we reveal the trip story in an unusual way: maybe a hardcover book delivered by courier or a message baked into a cake or a soliloquy performed during intermission of a play. Whatever fits the trip.

Why are people responding to this?

Many travelers are craving authenticity, not packaged tours. The success of Airbnb demonstrates this: You can stay where you want, not just where hotels are. People are also seeking a trusted voice to help guide them: There are a gazillion sources of travel inspiration out there, but their standards may be vastly different from yours. Our trips match the traveler.

Favorite new travel discovery?

Adventure Local connects people who have similar passions. Skateboarders can use it to locate a skateboarder in another city who will bring them to skateboard parks. They show you the world outside the mainstream.