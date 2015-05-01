4 Extra-Personalized Travel Experiences

See the 2015 Travel Vanguard

Four ways that hotels, outfitters, and even Disney are trying to surprise and delight you.

UNPACK A NEW LOOK

Don’t sweat the packing: Before you arrive, St. Regis will load up your room’s closet and drawers with a Neiman Marcus–assembled wardrobe, tailored to your tastes and trip after you fill out a questionnaire with questions like “Who is your style icon?” After you try everything on in the privacy of your room, keep the Alexander McQueens and Christian Louboutins you love, then leave the rest for a St. Regis Butler to return.

A DIGITAL FAIRY GODMOTHER

A digi-bracelet under development by the Disney parks alerts staff when you arrive and works as a hands-free credit card. Soon it could do more: for example, note that you’ve waited way too long in the Splash Mountain line and zap you a voucher for a free ice cream before you even have time to get cranky.

IT’S THE LITTLE THINGS

At the new Grand Amore Hotel, just a couple blocks’ walk from the Duomo in Florence, you may find a book by a favorite author, a fresh bouquet of flowers you love, or a box of pastries you’ve recently discovered left on your nightstand when you return from a day of sightseeing. Do you have a secret admirer? Possibly, but more likely they were left by a member of the super attentive “comfort crew,” as the hotel’s staff is known. (39) 055 0351500, Via Dei Servi 38/A – 50122, Florence, Italy.

A PATAGONIAN SURPRISE PARTY

Every room at the remote but luxe new Awasi Patagonia resort (a Relais & Châteaux property) comes with a personal guide at your disposal. As they get to know you, they might arrange a day riding with Chilean huasos (cowboys) based on your love of horses or a hike in Torres del Paine National Park capped by a spontaneous dinner. (56-2) 2233-9641, Tercera Barranca, Torres del Paine, Patagonia, Chile.

Photo courtesy of St. Regis.