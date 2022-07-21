Five Essential Exhibits Worth Traveling for This Summer and Beyond

The Academy Museum in Los Angeles will debut an exhibit that explores both the triumphs and challenges of Black American filmmakers.

You don’t have to be a lifelong patron of the arts to plan a trip around a museum visit. History buffs, fashion aficionados, architecture enthusiasts—just about anyone who’s culturally curious—will all find treasure among a collection of new world-class museum facilities and groundbreaking, identity-driven exhibits across media. Read on for five new exhibits and museums that are worth building a trip around. Courtesy of Academy Museum Barbara O. Jones and Bernie Casey in a scene from "Black Chariot," one of many exhibits on display at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971 Los Angeles, California The first exhibition of its kind, this historical exploration of the history of Black cinema debuts on August 21 at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The ultra-buzzy new museum is a worthy destination in itself, an architectural knockout with a spherical, spaceship-looking theater and rooftop deck venue offering sweeping city views. The second major exhibition since the museum’s 2021 opening, Regeneration will explore both the triumphs and also the challenges of Black American filmmakers from the medium’s earliest days through the civil rights movement. Expect rare and restored archival films, newsreels and home movies, photos, scripts, costumes, posters, and other impeccably curated relics. The exhibit will remain on view in the Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg Gallery through April 9, 2023. Tickets: $25 for adults, free for children and members. Advance reservations are required. Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse Los Angeles, California

Since you’re already there, walk a few steps from the Academy Museum to the neighboring Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the Alexander McQueen exhibit. It’s the first McQueen exhibition on the West Coast, and it explores his process, innovations in both fashion and art, and also the interdisciplinary instincts that marked his career. Look for wardrobe from the collection of Regina J. Drucker as well as artworks from the museum’s permanent collection. The exhibit kicked off on April 24 and runs through October 9 at the Resnick Pavilion. Tickets: $25 for adults (from outside of L.A. County), free for children and members. Advance reservations are required. Courtesy of Courtauld Gallery/Bridgeman Images Over 100 of Paul Cezanne's works will be on display at the Art Institute of Chicago. Cezanne Chicago, Illinois The Art Institute of Chicago is hosting the country’s first major Cezanne retrospective in 25 years. (It’s also the first organized by the Art Institute of Chicago in more than 70 years.) The expansive exhibit explores the artist’s work across multiple media and genres. In all, there are 80 oil paintings, 40 watercolors and drawings, and two complete sketchbooks. Expect well-known works (Madame Cezanne in a Yellow Chair, Still Life with Apples) as well as rarely seen works from public and private collections across four continents. The exhibit includes allegorical paintings, impressionist landscapes, paintings of Montagne Sainte Victoire, portraits, and bather scenes. The exhibit opened on May 15 and runs through September 5. Tickets: $25 for adults (from outside of Chicago), free for children and members. Advance ticket purchase is required for nonmembers. Queer Melbourne, Australia This exhibition from Melbourne’s National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) collection spans hundreds of years of history and a wide range of media—about 400 works in all, including painting, drawing, photography, decorative arts, fashion, video, sculpture, and design. It’s the most historically broad exhibit of its kind by an Australian art institution.

