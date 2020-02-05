Summer Flights to Europe as Low as $341 With Scandinavian Airlines

When it comes to summer travel, deciding where to go is only made more challenging by the fact that airfares tend to skyrocket for those coveted warmer travel months. Thankfully, Scandinavian Airlines (aka SAS) has an antidote to costly travel planning procrastination—a summer airfare sale.

Now through February 17, 2020, SAS is offering discounted youth fares to Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and other European destinations for travelers ages 12 to 25 for as low as $341 from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and from $361 from Newark International Airport, with the average youth fares going for around $450 round-trip.

The SAS Early Bird Sale, as the airline is calling the promotion, is for travel between June 17 and August 13, 2020. If the return flight is after August 13, the fares could be even lower because SAS considers that shoulder season, the carrier noted.

And there are decent savings for travelers over the age of 25 as well. SAS Go Light fares (the carrier’s carry-on only pricing category) start at $749 round-trip for flights to Stockholm, Copenhagen, and elsewhere in Europe from the airline’s seven U.S. gateways: Boston, New York (Newark), Washington, D.C. (Dulles), Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Sample fares include Newark to Copenhagen in July from $491 for the youth fare and from $761 for the Go Light fare; Boston to Bergen, Norway, in July from $465 for the youth fare and from $887 for the Go Light fare; and San Francisco to Stockholm in June from $922 with the Go Light fare.