Southwest Will Soon Stop Blocking Middle Seats

As we head into the holiday travel season, there won’t be many options left for passengers hoping for a little extra space when they fly.

Southwest Airlines just announced that it will resume selling all available seats for travel beginning on December 1, 2020. The Dallas-based airline is well known for its unconventional open-seating policy (fliers do not get assigned seats), but it had been limiting the number of seats sold on flights so that passengers could create some distance among them during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are one of just a few airlines in the world that limits the number of seats available for sale to promote distancing onboard our aircraft, and we will continue to do so through November,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said in the company’s third quarter earnings release on October 22.

“This practice of effectively keeping middle seats open bridged us from the early days of the pandemic, when we had little knowledge about the behavior of the virus, to now. Today, aligned with science-based findings from trusted medical and aviation organizations, we will resume selling all available seats,” Kelly added.