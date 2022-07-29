Southwest Flight Credits Will No Longer Expire—Ever

Obviously, the past couple years were not without turbulence as far as air travel goes. Countless flights were canceled due to the pandemic and countless flight credits issued for future travel. But as air travel challenges and pandemic hurdles continued into 2022, using aging flight credits isn’t always as easy as it may seem. Travelers may be holding onto more than they can use or aren’t up for flying yet amid a summer of air travel chaos. Meanwhile, those flight credits are facing expiration (if they haven’t already become obsolete).

Thankfully, that’s no longer a concern for Southwest Airlines flight credits that were unexpired or created as of July 28, 2022. In what the carrier described as a “first-of-its-kind policy” among major U.S. airlines, it has completely eliminated the expiration date on all Southwest flight credits going forward.

While the new policy doesn’t help anyone whose Southwest flight credits expired prior to July 28, it does help a number of pandemic-era credits that were set to become null and void in September.

Southwest “had a big pile of COVID travel funds, from especially that early period of COVID where there were so many changes, that were set to expire in September, and we felt like we needed to address that, which is a big piece of the why now and the timing,” Ryan Martinez, Southwest’s vice president of investor relations, said during the company’s quarterly earnings call earlier this week.