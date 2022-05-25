Southwest Sale Includes Hawai‘i and Puerto Rico Flights From $45 Each Way

May 25, 2022
Southwest's deal could have you hanging ten in Hawaii. But only if you book fast.
The flash promotion, which includes both domestic and international routes, ends on May 26—so you’ll need to act swiftly.
If high fuel prices and skyrocketing airfares have discouraged you from booking upcoming travel, Southwest Airlines is offering some relief. The carrier has announced an enticing flash sale, with seats as low as $45 one-way—but you have to book ASAP.
The sale runs until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on May 26 for travel that takes place between August 16 and November 5. The deal applies to flights within the United States (including Hawai‘i and Puerto Rico) and international destinations, like Puerto Vallarta and Cancun, Mexico; Nassau, Bahamas; Havana, Cuba; San Jose and Liberia, Costa Rica, and others throughout the Caribbean and Central America.
Some of the cheapest routes are between Hawai‘i’s islands—routes from Honolulu on Oʻahu to Kona on the Big Island, and from Kahului on Maui to Lihue on Kaua‘i, for example, start at $45 one-way for the Wanna Get Away fare class (Southwest’s cheapest and most popular class).
Within the continental United States, there are myriad flights that fall under the $150 mark each way, including routes between Los Angeles and Las Vegas ($81 one-way) and Baltimore to Miami ($99 one-way), and Minneapolis to Nashville ($110 one-way).
Internationally, some of the best fares are out of Fort Lauderdale. From there, fliers can get to Havana, Cuba, for $150 one-way, Nassau, Bahamas, for $80 one-way, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, for $227.
It’s worth noting that discounted fares are blacked out on September 1 through 5, which constitutes Labor Day weekend, and most Fridays and Sundays (within the continental U.S.). Travel to some popular continental U.S. destinations, like Miami, Las Vegas, and Savannah, the outgoing travel must take place Sunday through Wednesday (and from those same destinations returns must occur Monday through Thursday).
For Hawai‘i, travel from the mainland U.S. only sees deals Sunday through Wednesday and back Tuesday through Friday. Interisland travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Most of the cheapest fares to and from Hawai‘i are from California. To Honolulu the cheapest fares include $139 one-way from Oakland and San Jose and $159 one-way from San Diego, Long Beach, and Los Angeles. To Hilo, the best rates are $168 from Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, and San Jose. Maui has the most variety of flights from the mainland, including $139 from the southern California destinations, as well as $169 from Las Vegas and $198 from Seattle.
This sale comes just a week after the carrier launched its new fare class: Wanna Get Away Plus. The Wanna Get Away Plus fare is priced higher than Wanna Get Away, Southwest’s cheapest tickets, but below Anytime and Business Select. Like all Southwest fares, it includes two free checked bags and no change fees, but unlike the lower-tier option, it includes the additional perks of free same-day standby and flight change and higher frequent flier points earnings.
To review prices and book your trip, head to Southwest Airlines’ website.
