Southwest Sale Includes Hawai‘i and Puerto Rico Flights From $45 Each Way

If high fuel prices and skyrocketing airfares have discouraged you from booking upcoming travel, Southwest Airlines is offering some relief. The carrier has announced an enticing flash sale, with seats as low as $45 one-way—but you have to book ASAP.

The sale runs until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on May 26 for travel that takes place between August 16 and November 5. The deal applies to flights within the United States (including Hawai‘i and Puerto Rico) and international destinations, like Puerto Vallarta and Cancun, Mexico; Nassau, Bahamas; Havana, Cuba; San Jose and Liberia, Costa Rica, and others throughout the Caribbean and Central America.

Some of the cheapest routes are between Hawai‘i’s islands—routes from Honolulu on Oʻahu to Kona on the Big Island, and from Kahului on Maui to Lihue on Kaua‘i, for example, start at $45 one-way for the Wanna Get Away fare class (Southwest’s cheapest and most popular class).

Within the continental United States, there are myriad flights that fall under the $150 mark each way, including routes between Los Angeles and Las Vegas ($81 one-way) and Baltimore to Miami ($99 one-way), and Minneapolis to Nashville ($110 one-way).

Internationally, some of the best fares are out of Fort Lauderdale. From there, fliers can get to Havana, Cuba, for $150 one-way, Nassau, Bahamas, for $80 one-way, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, for $227.