So You Wanna Spring Break in the Southwest?

The Southwest isn't just good for the typical, rowdy college spring break. There are plenty of ways to hit some of the region's coolest cities in ways that don't involve the need to pack a beer bong. Whether you're looking for food, art, relaxation, music, or all of the above, you'll find more than enough reason to jet off for the West's warmest regions this spring. Here, just a few city suggestions to get you started.

1. Indulge in Austin

You know that old saying “everything’s bigger in Texas?” Austin’s food, music, and shopping scenes are all testament to that truth. If you’re looking to eat well on your spring break, you can’t go wrong with Texas BBQ. Head to Austin’s East Side and you’ll find plenty of options, like John Mueller Meat Co., La Barbecue, and Franklin. If burgers are more your style, Hopdoddy’s on South Congress Avenue is a must—order an alcoholic milkshake to sip while you wait for your bleu cheese bison burger, plus parmesan truffle butter fries.

Speaking of South Congress: This avenue is your new favorite place. Stay at Hotel St. Cecilia, located just off South Congress and named for St. Cecilia the patron saint of music. Each guest room has a turntable, and guitars are available to borrow. Wander the avenue during the day, stopping for oysters at Perla’s, shopping at Uncommon Objects, and used books at South Congress Books.