So You Wanna Be a Polar Expedition Photographer and Guide

Going on a polar expedition would be life-changing. But what about the people who actually lead them?

Even the most seasoned travelers go their lifetimes without ever making it to the Arctic or Antarctica. Those who do get there have an experience unlike any other, which shapes them in ways they don’t expect for years to come. But what about the people that lead these new experiences, traveling icy waters for five months, six months, or a year at a time? We spoke with Lauren Farmer, a polar expedition photographer and guide, about what it’s like to spend half the year among the most remote wonders of the world. 1. Polar expeditions change your perspective “In 2012 I went to Antarctica as a guest on a ship. Until then, I had no idea how you would even get there. These days, there are about 30 ships operating that do this trip. They port in Ushuaia, Argentina—the southernmost city in the world, on the southern tip of South America. “I had the trip of a lifetime, and as soon as it was over I was desperate to find a way back. I had become friends with a lot of the staff, who were my age. I realized I needed to do this as a job. Photography was my ‘in.’ Most ships have a resident photographer on board, as well as marine biologists, geologists, etc. I wasn’t even really a travel photographer at the time. I’ve always been a photography hobbyist, and photography has definitely opened the most doors for me. But I like doing other things for my main income, so photography can remain fun. I had started shooting things on the side after I moved to New York, when I was 22, and since I went on that expedition cruise I had photos of Antarctica to show. It was more I was in the right place at the right time.” 2. Polar expedition training is almost all on the job “I’m there as a photographer, yes, but I’m more there to show travelers the polar region, so I also needed to learn how to guide, how to drive the Zodiac boats, how to interact with the wildlife, emergency procedures—all the things normal guides need to know. There was a lot of on-the-job training.

“The best way to learn how to drive a Zodiac is just to do it. So once, while I was being trained—I had experience driving people but not too much experience in bad weather—I was taking the guests back to the ship from shore. The weather can change dramatically in Antarctica. All of a sudden a katabatic wind came through. These are hurricane-force winds that come out of nowhere, and I was terrified. I’d never driven in something like that, but I knew the only way to go was forward. So I went slowly, and I got everyone back safe. The guests were saying things like, ‘You saved our lives!’ It was scary, but also a huge rush, and hugely satisfying. You don’t get that experience in the city.” 3. There’s a lot of back and forth—but it’s spectacular “Most ships operate polar expeditions for five months in the Arctic and five months in Antarctica, with two months for travel between the two. Your contract with a ship might be for six weeks or three months. It really depends. A lot of people go from contract to contract on different ships. Typically, one of the ships I’m on will go to port in Ushuaia, pick up passengers, spend two days going through Drake Passage, then cruise around Antarctica for 7–10 days. Then we’ll drop the guests off back in Ushuaia and get new ones the same day. Generally there are 70 crew members, 15 expedition staff, and 130 passengers on board. “I’ve spent three seasons on polar expeditions in Antarctica now and two in the Arctic. But Antarctica is definitely my favorite place to go. There’s something otherworldly about it—the grandeur of the scenery. The mountains, covered in ice, shoot out of the water. It’s spectacular. Also, I’m partial to penguins, which live only in the Southern Hemisphere, largely in Antarctica. They don’t have any natural land predators, so they have no fear on shore. If you sit really still the chicks will sometimes hop into your lap and fall asleep.” 4. You spend months—or even years—out of contact with the outside world

