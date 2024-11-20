Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  November 20, 2024

Some of the World’s Best Burgers Will Soon Be Served on Select Delta Flights

It’s the latest in what appears to be growing efforts from airlines to improve the in-flight dining experience.

A metal tray on which sits a double Shake Shack cheeseburger with lettuce and tomatoes in focus; blurry crinkle fries and another sandwich in the background

Burgers are the ultimate travel comfort food.

Manu Padilla/Shutterstock

An upcoming collaboration between Delta Air Lines and Shake Shack is taking the concept of getting a to-go burger to new heights.

Delta just announced that starting December 1, passengers seated in first class on select flights will have the option of ordering a cheeseburger from the cult burger chain as their in-flight meal.

“A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food—our customers know that, which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack,” Stephanie Laster, Delta’s managing director of onboard service, said in a press release.

Initially, the burgers will only be available on flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), though Delta confirmed it will be introducing the Shake Shack option on other U.S. routes in 2025.

Specifically, the entree option includes Shake Shack’s 100 percent Angus beef patty, topped with cheese and served on a toasted potato bun. Travelers can customize their burger with sides of tomato, lettuce, and Shake Shack’s signature ShackSauce (a tangy, creamy dressing made with mayo, mustard, ketchup, and spices). The burger will be served with chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark-chocolate brownie.

There are a few stipulations, however. Travelers have to preselect the burger option in the Fly Delta app or through a link sent to their email before departure (which they can do between seven days and 24 hours before takeoff). Additionally, the cheeseburgers will be offered only on routes longer than 900 miles (for context, it’s roughly 850 air miles from Boston to Chicago O’Hare International Airport). Shake Shack burgers will be available on these initial routes from Boston:

  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
  • Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
  • Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
  • Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
  • Orlando International Airport (MCO)
  • Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
  • San Diego International Airport (SAN)
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Fliers can also try some of the new tipples on board, regardless of where they are seated. Just last week, Delta announced it had refreshed its wine program, which is being overseen by master sommelier Andrea Robinson. Since 2007, Robinson has been responsible for finding reds, whites, and rosés that shine even at higher elevations.

Airplane food has long been a punch line, and in recent years, airlines across the globe have been working to overhaul their food and beverage offerings. Once criticized for blandness, in-flight meals are now crafted by renowned chefs, and they include gourmet options and cater to diverse dietary preferences, offering vegan, gluten-free, and healthier choices. That’s especially true for travelers sitting at the front of the plane. For example, passengers flying business class on Turkish Airlines can dine on dishes prepared by the airline’s award-winning Flying Chefs. Similarly, travelers in Air France’s long-haul La Première and Business cabins can choose entrées curated by renowned Régis Marcon and Thierry Marx, two French chefs who helm Michelin-starred restaurants in their home country.

That said, time will tell whether a burger designed to be tasty when served fresh at ground level will please travelers’ palates when reheated in the air. If it doesn’t pass muster, you can always order the eternally gratifying room-service cheeseburger when you land instead.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more.
