Delta Turns 100 This Year and Just Announced Some High-Tech Changes to the Flying Experience

Delta Air Lines turns 100 years old this year, and to mark the occasion the airline took over the Sphere in Las Vegas on January 7. Inside the immersive venue, Delta paid homage to the company’s history—and gave attendees a glimpse at what’s to come over the next century.

The high-profile event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) included a keynote presentation from Delta CEO Ed Bastian as he announced a slew of updates for Delta fliers. Some of these enhancements will be launched in the coming months, while many will take years to get off the ground (literally).

“New marvels like AI, the digital revolution, and sustainable technology are giving us incredible tools to transform the travel experience,” Bastian said during the presentation.

Coming soon: new onboard technology and AI

In the near future, travelers can expect to see a refreshed “Delta Sync” seat-back screen, including more Bluetooth wireless connectivity on aircraft. The carrier will also be launching an in-app AI chatbot dubbed “Delta Concierge,” and a new rideshare partnership with Uber.

Starting in 2026, Delta’s in-flight entertainment system will get a major upgrade, becoming entirely cloud-based with 4K QLED displays that will make it easier to view even under direct sunlight from open window shades. The new screens will also feature a “Do Not Disturb” function and the ability to translate in-flight announcements to the passenger’s preferred language. Currently, the airline has 165,000 screens across its fleet, more than any other carrier.

An upgraded seat-back entertainment experience is in the works at Delta. Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Delta will also install Bluetooth connectivity for personal devices across a portion of its fleet, taking a page out of United Airlines’ playbook. Delta says it will install this tech on future Airbus A350-1000 jets, along with A321neos beginning in mid-2026. Today, Bluetooth functionality is only available on Delta’s A321neos aircraft in first class.

On the content front, SkyMiles members will soon be able to enjoy a newly announced partnership with YouTube, with free access to YouTube Premium, YouTube Music, and curated content from creators.

It’s 2025, and travel companies continue to make waves on the AI front. Delta Concierge, launching later this year, will be an AI-powered chatbot within the Fly Delta app that will provide passport renewal and visa reminders, weather-appropriate packing suggestions for an upcoming trip, and assistance with airport security and navigating the terminals.

Delta is among a growing number of travel companies that are using AI as a supplementary tech-driven customer service option. Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

“With AI, we want to make sure our customers have choices,” Dwight James, Delta’s SVP of customer engagement and loyalty, said in a briefing with media ahead of the keynote address. “The strategic intent is not to replace people with tech, but to supplement and augment our current capabilities.”

Starting this spring, Uber will replace Lyft as Delta’s official rideshare partner. Bastian, who was joined onstage by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, revealed that 15 percent of all Uber ride bookings either begin or end at an airport. SkyMiles members will earn one mile per dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports, two miles per dollar on premium rides, and three miles per dollar on Uber Reserve rides. UberEats orders also earn one mile per dollar.

Further afield: next-gen aviation and electric helicopters

Bastian spotlighted a deeper integration with Airbus, as both Delta and the aircraft manufacturer work to advance next-generation aviation technologies that are more sustainable and cost-effective. The two companies will explore wing performance, fuel efficiency, and superconductivity, which may be used for future aircraft builds.

The Atlanta-based carrier currently operates more Airbus aircraft than any other airline, with nearly 500 Airbus planes across its global network and an additional 200 on order.

Delta has joined forces with electric-taxi company Joby for future transport options. Courtesy of Joby Aviation

Delta’s partnership with electric air-taxi company Joby also got a shout-out on stage, with operations to Delta’s New York (LGA and JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) hubs beginning in the “years ahead,” pending sign-offs from federal and local authorities.

“It’s interesting that Delta is taking such a tech-forward approach to these improvements,” said Andrew Kunesh, a travel analyst for Upgraded Points. “Airlines often lag behind other industries when it comes to tech, but Delta’s CES keynote shows that it wants to be on the cutting-edge of the travel industry.”

However, Kunesh noted that many of these announcements are set to launch well into the future. Overall, Delta has outlined a preliminary plan of multi-modal travel in which a single customer itinerary can be connected from start to finish through deep partner integrations.

Much of it will take time to implement, so hopefully we’ll see these announcements come to life sometime this century.