Finally, SFO Gets Its First On-Site Airport Hotel

Love them or hate them, sometimes airport hotels really do come in handy. And now San Francisco International Airport finally has one on-site—the Grand Hyatt at SFO.

The $237 million property opened its doors on Monday, giving travelers access to 351 rooms (including 22 suites and day-use rooms), a collection of public artworks, two restaurants, a spa treatment room, and a 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bicycles to help sweat off that travel stress.

The Grand Hyatt at SFO is directly connected to all of the airport’s terminals via a new dedicated AirTrain station. The AirTrain is the airport’s rail system that connects SFO’s terminals, as well as the airport’s car rental center, short-term parking garages, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) public transportation system, and now the Grand Hyatt too.

There are numerous hotels near the airport, properties such as the Aloft San Francisco Airport and the Westin San Francisco Airport in Milbrae, but they are only accessible by car or airport shuttle.

Courtesy of San Francisco International Airport A marble check-in counter designed to look like vintage pilot’s wings is a subtle nod to the hotel’s location.

The Grand Hyatt at SFO was designed by the San Francisco–based architecture firm Hornberger + Worstell, whose projects include the San Francisco Proper Hotel. The lobby features natural wood communal tables that overlook the airfield, and marble reception desks that were envisioned to resemble a set of vintage pilot’s wings.