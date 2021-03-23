You Can Now Book $19 Amtrak Tickets to D.C. During Peak Cherry Blossom Bloom

Those $109 private room fares on the Auto Train may be gone, but we didn’t have to wait long before Amtrak launched its next sale. Amtrak’s Northeast Getaways Sale is offering one-way coach tickets for as low as $19 between cities like Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., for travel between March 30 to September 30, 2021.

That means, if you’re willing to travel during nonpeak hours and days (think early morning departures on weekdays instead of weekends), you could go to Washington, D.C. during peak cherry blossom season for as little as $38 round trip from New York City during the first week of April.

Note that COVID-19 restrictions are still in place in Washington, D.C., and face masks are required on all land managed by the National Park Service. Current D.C. travel restrictions require a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of traveling for visitors arriving to the capital from outside Virginia or Maryland who plan on staying for more than 24 hours. The testing requirement is waived if you’ve been fully vaccinated or have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days and don’t have symptoms.