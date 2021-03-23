You Can Now Book $19 Amtrak Tickets to D.C. During Peak Cherry Blossom Bloom

Mar 23, 2021
D.C. is waiving its COVID-testing requirements for travelers who are fully vaccinated.
This sale also includes summer travel dates on Amtrak trains throughout the Northeast if you’re waiting until you’re vaccinated to take public transportation.
Those $109 private room fares on the Auto Train may be gone, but we didn’t have to wait long before Amtrak launched its next sale. Amtrak’s Northeast Getaways Sale is offering one-way coach tickets for as low as $19 between cities like Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., for travel between March 30 to September 30, 2021.
That means, if you’re willing to travel during nonpeak hours and days (think early morning departures on weekdays instead of weekends), you could go to Washington, D.C. during peak cherry blossom season for as little as $38 round trip from New York City during the first week of April.
Note that COVID-19 restrictions are still in place in Washington, D.C., and face masks are required on all land managed by the National Park Service. Current D.C. travel restrictions require a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of traveling for visitors arriving to the capital from outside Virginia or Maryland who plan on staying for more than 24 hours. The testing requirement is waived if you’ve been fully vaccinated or have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days and don’t have symptoms.
If you’re waiting until you’re fully vaccinated before you hit the rails, you can also start planning ahead for other East Coast trips this summer. These discounted coach tickets are available on trains traveling along the Northeast Corridor between cities such as Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., as well as cities in Virginia including Richmond and Norfolk. This includes service on the Northeast Regional, Keystone Service, Pennsylvanian, Downeaster, Vermonter, Carolinian, Crescent, Palmetto, Silver Star, and Silver Meteor. The sale also includes business class fares on the Acela for as low as $39 one way.
In addition to perks like free WiFi and the ease of bringing along your pet for just $26 or your bike for even less (usually $20 or less), Amtrak also has plenty of COVID precautions to make travelers feel as safe as possible. Face masks are still required for all customers two years of age and older onboard Amtrak trains, and social distancing is being enforced by limiting the number of tickets sold. All trains also have onboard filtration systems that circulate fresh air every four to five minutes.
To get these discounted rates, you’ll need to purchase tickets between March 23 and 26, 2021, for travel between March 30–September 30, 2021. For more information and to book, go to amtrak.com/northeast-getaways-sale.
