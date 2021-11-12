New U.S. Rail Service Could Be Coming to a Town Near You

When President Biden signs a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law on November 15, the country’s transportation systems will get a huge and much-needed influx of federal funding, including one of our favorite, more environmentally friendly ways to travel—rail.

The sweeping and bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed by the House last week, aims to provide the country’s main rail operator, Amtrak, with $66 billion, the largest federal investment in passenger rail service since Amtrak was founded 50 years ago.

So, what is Amtrak going to do with all that money? The main goal is “to bring passenger rail to more people across the nation,” Amtrak said in a statement sent to AFAR.

For starters, the rail operator is going to invest more in the Northeast Corridor, a network that includes lines in New England, Connecticut–Westchester, New York City, the Mid-Atlantic North, and Mid-Atlantic South.

Amtrak plans to fund an ambitious 15-year Northeast Corridor project that would deliver more frequent service, reduce travel times, and add connections to some newer markets. Also on the agenda are major infrastructure and station projects for lines connecting Washington, D.C., and Boston, as well as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Springfield, Massachusetts, Amtrak stated.

In addition, the rail operator said it intends to replace the Northeast’s 45-year-old intercity Amfleet with new trains.

What about the rest of the country?