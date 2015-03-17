Sake Ignorant? The Three Things You Need to Know

For most of us, choosing sake is a befuddling experience: Is hot sake the Two-Buck Chuck of Japan? What’s ginjo, and is daiginjo better? I often just end up closing my eyes and pointing (well, metaphorically speaking). Here to shed some light on the fermented beverage is Hayato Hishinuma, who helped write Sake, a new 176-page tome with incredible behind-the-scenes photos and info from sake distillers, a notoriously press-shy bunch. Memorize the following and you’ll never have to furtively google a sake before ordering again.

Think of rice as a savory gobstopper: the more you polish it, the more flavor you reveal. Ergo, “the higher the polishing rate, the more expensive the sake,” says Hishinuma. Most hot sake we encounter in the U.S. is futsu-shu, or mass-produced table sake that has no minimum milling requirement.

Memorize these five terms and you’ll never go wrong

Honjozo: Your starter sake. The lowest on the sake ladder, it’s made from lightly milled rice (at least 30 percent of the grain has been polished away) and a tiny amount of distilled alcohol, which makes it more fragrant.

Ginjo: A light, fragrant, complex wine that’s best served chilled. Think of this as very solid daily-drinking sake. At least 40 percent of the rice grain has been milled away.

Daiginjo: More than 50 percent of the grain has been milled away. A flavorful step up from ginjo—watch for notes of apple, pear, vanilla, pineapple.