A Double Bed, a Sofa for Two, and a Dining Table: A Look Inside Singapore Airlines’ New First-Class Suite

A 19-hour flight sounds a lot more appealing when there’s a double bed involved.

Singapore Airlines—which operates one of the world’s longest flights between Singapore and Newark, New Jersey, with a flying time of 19 hours, 10 minutes—has unveiled its newest generation of first-class suites that are bound to make long-haul travel more comfortable.

The new hotel room-like suites have floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that fully enclose the space, leather-upholstered seats that transform into a sofa for two, and a double bed big enough for couples to sleep side by side.

The new accommodations will debut on the airline’s forthcoming Boeing 777-9 aircraft and its retrofitted ultra-long-range Airbus A350s, which operate some of the longest nonstop flights in the world.

The suites are the centerpiece of a more than $1.5 billion cabin overhaul that was announced on November 6. The investment also includes fully redesigned business-class seats with greater privacy, new accommodations in premium economy and economy, and an updated in-flight entertainment system. The first upgraded aircraft are expected to start flying in the second half of 2027, although Singapore Airlines hasn’t confirmed which plane will introduce the new suites.

The timeline is already later than originally anticipated. When Singapore Airlines announced its Airbus A350 refurbishment program in 2024, it expected the first upgraded long-haul aircraft to enter service in 2026, followed by the ultra-long-range planes with first-class suites in early 2027. Supply chain challenges and seat-certification delays have postponed the rollout to the second half of 2027.

Here’s a closer look at what’s coming and when travelers can expect to experience it.

A first-class suite built for two

The new suites offer the option for traveling companions to dine opposite one another—as one would in a restaurant. Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

When the new and updated planes enter service, the two first-class suites in the center of the cabin will have a retractable partition between them, allowing passengers traveling together to combine their suites into a shared space. The seats can be configured as a sofa for two or transformed into a 6.6-foot-long, 5-foot-wide double bed (roughly the size of a queen bed), which Singapore Airlines says will be the largest in commercial aviation. Travelers flying solo can keep the partition closed and enjoy their private suite, complete with a fully flat single bed.

The suites are also designed for couples who want to dine together. Each has a large dining table and an ottoman that doubles as a second seat, allowing companions to sit across from each other for meals.

The new suites offer the option for traveling companions to dine opposite one another—as one would in a restaurant. Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

The accommodations have plenty of other indulgences, too. Envisioned by London-based design firm PriestmanGoode, the suites have curved sliding doors, leather upholstery from Italian interiors specialist Poltrona Frau, adjustable lumbar support, personal wardrobes, and 32-inch 4K entertainment screens. When it’s time for bed, flight attendants will prepare the sleeping area with cotton linens, a duvet, pillows, and a mattress topper from German bedding company Paradies.

The new first-class suites have seating that can combine into a sofa for two. Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

Clever technological touches include a new system connected to the airline’s entertainment platform KrisWorld, which will remember passengers’ preferred seating positions and lighting settings so frequent fliers won’t have to readjust their preferences on each trip.

Of course, Singapore Airlines is hardly a newcomer to double beds in the sky. It introduced the concept on its Airbus A380 aircraft in 2007, then unveiled a more elaborate version in 2017. Those suites have separate reclining chairs and beds that can be combined for passengers traveling together. The new design is different: The seats transform into beds, allowing the cabin to switch between lounging, dining, and sleeping configurations.

It’s worth noting for couples that each aircraft will have one pair of adjoining first-class suites that can form a double bed, with the remaining accommodations arranged individually along the windows. The Airbus A350-900ULR will have four first-class suites in total, while the larger Boeing 777-9 will have six.

Each aircraft will have one pair of the adjoining first-class suites that can combine to create a double-bed option for couples. Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

What’s changing in business, premium economy, and economy

First-class passengers aren’t the only ones getting more comfortable accommodations. Singapore Airlines is also overhauling its business-class seats, starting with something that’s become increasingly common among the world’s top airlines: sliding privacy doors. For the first time, the carrier’s business-class passengers will be able to close themselves off from the aisle. Couples and other traveling companions can also lower the divider between select center seats to create a shared sleeping space.

Additionally, the new fully lie-flat beds in business will stretch 79 inches, an inch longer than the airline’s existing business-class beds, with better lumbar and leg support. The seats will be narrower, though, measuring 22 inches wide on the Airbus A350s and 24 inches on the Boeing 777-9, compared with 28 inches on the current long-haul A350s.

The tray tables have been altered to stow at an angle, giving passengers more room to stretch their legs and shift positions while sleeping. Other upgrades include wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and 4K entertainment screens measuring up to 22 inches.

Passengers in premium economy will also gain room on the new Boeing 777-9s. Seat pitch (the distance between a point on one seat and the same point on the seat in front) will increase from 38 inches to 40 inches, while recline will grow from 8 inches to 9. The redesigned seats will also have adjustable leg and footrests, improved cushioning, and larger, 16-inch entertainment screens.

Economy is getting a refresh, too, with adjustable headrests and 4K entertainment screens measuring up to 13 inches.