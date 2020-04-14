Turn Your Home Into a Wellness Retreat With These Little Luxuries Under $50

Find some rejuvenation even when you have to shelter in place.

With these inexpensive products and easy tips from spa experts around the world, you can turn your home into an oasis of calm for an evening, a weekend, or longer.

share this article

Right about now, we could all use a break from the stress and anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic. But until it’s safe to disconnect on a weekend—or weeklong—wellness retreat, the next best thing is to create one in your own home. So we reached out to the experts at hotels and spas around the world (and threw in a few ideas of our own) to find out how to recreate a spa experience anywhere. All it takes is some reorganizing, a few little luxuries, and some spare time. Here’s what you need to turn your home into a wellness retreat: Step 1: Make one room your sanctuary “Designating one room in the house for bringing about calm is so helpful to me,” says AFAR deputy editor Jennifer Flowers. “I try to ensure that my bedroom is my relaxation and sleep sanctuary—which means I’m not allowed to work or watch TV in that room.” The experts agree. Kemper Hyers, creative director of the Auberge Resorts Collection, which brings guests recipes and rituals for at-home wellness through the #AubergeAtHome series, recommends orienting the sofa or chairs in your relaxation room toward the windows. “You get a little perspective, plus an open view leads to an open heart and an open mind,” he says. Also, the ideal relaxation room should be carpeted and have insulated windows and dimmable lights. Courtesy of Unsplash Add air-purifying plants like peace lilies to your retreat space. Plants, flowers, and greenery Just a simple vase of flowers or a potted plant can make your space feel special and boost your mood. Emmanuel Arroyo, director of wellness at the Rosewood Mayakoba, notes that plants also “help clean the air we breathe by absorbing toxins and acting as little oxygen factories.” AFAR staff accountant Erika Stallworth, whose plant family is the envy of many in our office, sources many of her plants from Josh’s Frogs and Steve’s Leaves, saying both do a good job packaging their plants properly and carefully for shipment. You can get an air-purifying peace lily or spider plant for five dollars or less. Natural light Arroyo recommends bringing as much natural light into your space as possible. “Our bodies respond to daylight to release serotonin, which is a hormone related to lifting our spirits and helping us concentrate,” he says. Aromatherapy “Choose your favorite aromatherapy candle or incense to encourage you to breathe in and assist to transform your mood,” says Arroyo. We love P.F. Candle Co.’s Golden Coast reed diffusers, which will transport us to Big Sur with eucalyptus, sea salt, redwood, and palo santo. Buy now: P.F. Candle Co’s Golden Coast reed diffuser, $24, pfcandleco.com Lee Woon Hoe, executive director of well-being at Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, recommends using a calming lavender pillow mist at the end of the day. It’s a great extra touch for your at-home retreat. Buy now: Lavender Bergamot Sleep Enhancer, $21, essentials.banyantree.com Courtesy of Unsplash A playlist of calming sounds like singing bowls helps create the ambience of a wellness retreat. Calming music

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

This mixture should have the consistency of a granular paste. Warm the bowl up for 60 seconds in the microwave before using, or keep the bowl in hot water for 10 minutes. It should be warm. Leftover scrub paste can be kept in a tightly closed jar for up to 30 days in a cool and dark place. Full-body treatments Four Seasons Resort Hualalai offers a simple how-to for the Hualalai Spa Apothecary Body Treatment in its Instagram stories (11th slide). The nui (coconut) bath treatment includes a body scrub, a bath, and a refreshing drink, all of which are created with coconut products and a few other common household ingredients. Even if you don’t go for a full treatment, Matic says that adding about four tablespoons of epsom salt to a bath can purify the body and relieve it of toxins. She also recommends a shower ritual to detoxify and reduce muscle inflammation: “Shower with warm water for one minute, then with cold water for 30 seconds. Repeat the cycle several times.” The warm water will expand blood vessels and increase circulation, while cold water will contract the blood vessels and lower blood pressure. Start from the feet and move up when switching from hot water to cold, or cold to hot. The spa diet Water Anantara Hotels, Resorts, and Spas recommends you drink three quarts of room-temperature mineral water every day, so go ahead and prepare yourself a large pitcher of cucumber lemon water and set it out on a counter or table for the duration of your retreat. Fresh, energizing foods Hyers recommends starting the day with “a healthy smoothie or juice like Chef Chody’s Vitamin C Smoothie, which is packed with healing and grounding ingredients like vitamin C, turmeric, ginger, and beets.” Six Senses has put together a guide to superfood herbs that you may use regularly. It offers suggestions on how to cook with them in everyday meals: You could poach roasted carrots in a turmeric ghee to get that herb’s anti-inflammatory benefits, or make a sage pesto to help boost your cognitive function. Tonics and elixirs We also like to batch immunity-boosting tonics to sip throughout the day. The Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort’s cinnamon-lemon-honey immunity shot is easy to make and offers a refreshing zing of energy. A more complex recipe, the Six Senses’s Rocket Fuel takes much longer—four to six weeks of infusing apple cider vinegar with onions, citrus, herbs, ginger, and garlic—but the resulting liquid can aid digestion, energy, and immunity. Really committed to wellness? Try recreating the fish oil and ginger shots that the Retreat at the Blue Lagoon offers each day at breakfast. The fish oil, available at your local drugstore, is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which can boost the immune system and help with seasonal affective disorders (especially important during Iceland’s long winters). The ginger shots, which you can juice on your own or find at many grocery stores, help to build immune systems with its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Article continues below advertisement

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.