Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationQuizzes
Sponsored by Visit California   •  April 24, 2023

Quiz: Find Your Niche Among California’s Vibrant Peaks, Valleys, and Cities

The Golden State is a land where anyone’s dream can come true. Our latest quiz helps you find yours.

Humboldt Bay holds two distinctive experiences in one view

Humboldt Bay holds two distinctive experiences in one view

Courtesy of Unsplash

If you thought California was just what you see on television, think again. Even beyond the sunny beaches and Hollywood glamor, the Golden State offers nonstop action off the beaten path, among epic landscapes, charming towns, and inspiring cities. Spanning some 163,696 square miles—roughly the size of the entire United Kingdom—it’s easy to underestimate just how much of California there is to explore, so we’ve created this quiz to help find the side of the state that lives in your dreams.

California is the 250-million-year-old caverns at Lake Shasta. It’s the surreal Sky Art Sculptures of Borrego Springs, candlelit creekside dinners in the Santa Monica Mountains, and kayak rides through the misty redwoods of Humboldt Bay. California is many things, but most importantly, it’s yours to discover.

Answer these simple questions to learn exactly which side of California works for you.

Visit California
More From AFAR
<i>Fall for Greenville is just one annual festival on the city’s busy events schedule.</i>
Art + Culture
This City’s Cultural Scene Makes It One of the South’s Best-Kept Secrets
Step back and time and experience a true sense of place at the historic Hotel del Coronado.
Hotels
Enjoy a Stay at the Storied Hotel del Coronado That’s Totally You
Venice
Journeys: United States
Alternative Culture and Cuisine in Los Angeles and Orange County
<i>AmaMagna</i> cruising the Danube
Journeys: Europe
Explore the Magnificent Danube on a Multigenerational, Activity-Filled Journey
Charlotte Joy Rides
Journeys: United States
How to Connect with Nature in Charlotte’s Abundant Green Spaces
Gulf State Pier, the longest pier in the Gulf of Mexico
U.S. Beaches
5 Ways Alabama’s Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Reward Nature Lovers
Traditional Saudi cuisine
Food + Drink
From Palm Dates to Cardamom, a Beginner’s Guide to Saudi Cuisine
The coast of the Red Sea in Jeddah
Where to Travel Next
How This Saudi Port City Is Experiencing a Cultural Renaissance
Riyadh is home to an array of galleries, festivals, arts, and more.
Where to Travel Next
How Riyadh Is Transforming into a Must-Visit Center of Saudi Art
Exploring AlUla’s incredible ruins
Where to Travel Next
How to Travel Deeper in AlUla, the Must-Visit Destination of 2023
Finding adventure paired with unmatched levels of tranquility in the desert
Outdoor Adventure
Why Saudi Makes an Epic Getaway for Outdoor Lovers
Shopping in vibrant, modern downtown Riyadh
Where to Travel Next
6 Ways to Embrace Saudi’s Past and Future in Riyadh

See More