Quiz: Find Your Niche Among California’s Vibrant Peaks, Valleys, and Cities

If you thought California was just what you see on television, think again. Even beyond the sunny beaches and Hollywood glamor, the Golden State offers nonstop action off the beaten path, among epic landscapes, charming towns, and inspiring cities. Spanning some 163,696 square miles—roughly the size of the entire United Kingdom—it’s easy to underestimate just how much of California there is to explore, so we’ve created this quiz to help find the side of the state that lives in your dreams.

California is the 250-million-year-old caverns at Lake Shasta. It’s the surreal Sky Art Sculptures of Borrego Springs, candlelit creekside dinners in the Santa Monica Mountains, and kayak rides through the misty redwoods of Humboldt Bay. California is many things, but most importantly, it’s yours to discover.

Answer these simple questions to learn exactly which side of California works for you.