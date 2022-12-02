Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationQuizzes
Sponsored by Visit California   •  December 02, 2022

Quiz: Dream Big and Discover Your Perfect Pairing in Fascinating California

What’s your personal paradise in the Golden State? Use this short quiz to find just the right places for an idyllic experience you’ll never forget.

To say it’s “majestic” is an understatement; the California coast is a feast for the senses

To say it’s “majestic” is an understatement; the California coast is a feast for the senses

Peter D. Tillman/Wikimedia

California’s great weather, ample access to nature, many opportunities for fun, and rich history offer something for everyone. In fact, with more than 840 miles of coastline, two great mountain ranges, three distinctive desserts, and 21 valleys, there’s a lot to get to know. So, we came up with this easy quiz to help you find your dream vacation.

Imagine the glamor of a midcentury Palm Springs home and where the Mojave and Colorado deserts converge in Joshua Tree National Park. Or picture the iconic winding coastline, sipping Pinot Noir in Sonoma County, and discovering the urban delights of San Francisco and neighboring Oakland. Think reenacting the Gold Rush in Groveland, then making your way to Yosemite National Park for waterfalls, towering monoliths, and ancient giant sequoias.

Take our quiz to discover where you should go on your best Golden State trip ever.

Visit California
More From AFAR
pdcp00619.jpg
Longreads
Airlines Still Have Dress Codes for Passengers. Why?
The city of Boston in Massachusetts in the winter season showcasing the Boston Public Garden at Back Bay.
Where to Go in Winter
The 8 Best Destinations for Your Next Winter Getaway
Where to go 2023 feature image
In the Magazine
The Best Places to Travel in 2023
Load More