Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” Just Listed His Gorgeous Palm Desert Home on Airbnb

By Michelle Baran

May 24, 2022

One of seven bedrooms designed by Bobby Berk in his newly listed Palm Desert home.

Photo by Sara Ligorria-Tramp

If you don’t get to have your own home transformed by Berk, you can at least stay in one of his masterpieces when visiting this Southern California desert oasis.

Anyone else get as excited about the home renovations on Netflix’s Queer Eye as they do about the personal transformations that take place on the show? It’s hard not to when design guru Bobby Berk works his magic to turn even the sloppiest spaces into absolutely stunning homes.

Well, even if you can’t have Berk reinvent your own home (one can dream), you can now stay in a pad that was painstakingly restored and designed by the master. Berk recently renovated a home in Palm Desert, California—Casa Tierra—and has made it available to rent on Airbnb.

The desert oasis is a sprawling complex complete with a pool and several casitas.
Photo by Sara Ligorria-Tramp
The 5,000-square-foot property features 7 uniquely designed bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and an outdoor area complete with a pool, hot tub, bocce ball court, and poolside casita bar. The massive complex is artfully tucked into the rocky desert landscape and includes balconies for lounging, a movie theater room, and designated yoga and meditation areas.

Those who want to dig deeper into the style and design decisions Berk made in creating this dream desert hideaway can follow his renovation journey on Instagram. The result is a Spanish-style home with desert-influenced décor, statement pieces, and furniture, all with that trademark Berk attention to design and detail.

Gather your friends around the Spanish-style kitchen with uniquely Berk design touches.
Photo by Sara Ligorria-Tramp
“Having visited homes and Airbnbs all over the world, I know exactly what I want as a guest,” Berk said in a release about the project. “With this in mind, I was able to lean into my passion for design and renovation to transform my Palm Desert home in a way that future guests will be excited about.”

Casa Tierra is one of the 27,000 properties featured in Airbnb’s new “design” category. Earlier this month, the vacation rental platform introduced a fresh way to search for stays with 56 new categories for homes based on style, location, and activities. In addition to the design category, they include countryside homes, glamorous camping sites, OMG! homes, amazing pools, and beachfront homes.

Located in the Cahuilla Hills area of Palm Desert, Casa Tierra is a half-hour drive to Palm Springs.

Saddle up to the outdoor casita bar.
Photo by Sara Ligorria-Tramp
How to book it

Stays at Berk’s Casa Tierra range anywhere from $2,582 per night to $4,117 per night and often include a minimum three- or seven-night reservation. But starting on Tuesday, May 24, to celebrate the house being listed on Airbnb, the first two, two-night stays occurring on June 6-8 and June 9-11 (for up to two guests each) will be listed for $22.

All booking requests can be made at airbnb.com/bobbyberk.

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

