Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” Just Listed His Gorgeous Palm Desert Home on Airbnb

Anyone else get as excited about the home renovations on Netflix’s Queer Eye as they do about the personal transformations that take place on the show? It’s hard not to when design guru Bobby Berk works his magic to turn even the sloppiest spaces into absolutely stunning homes.

Well, even if you can’t have Berk reinvent your own home (one can dream), you can now stay in a pad that was painstakingly restored and designed by the master. Berk recently renovated a home in Palm Desert, California—Casa Tierra—and has made it available to rent on Airbnb.

Photo by Sara Ligorria-Tramp The desert oasis is a sprawling complex complete with a pool and several casitas.

The 5,000-square-foot property features 7 uniquely designed bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and an outdoor area complete with a pool, hot tub, bocce ball court, and poolside casita bar. The massive complex is artfully tucked into the rocky desert landscape and includes balconies for lounging, a movie theater room, and designated yoga and meditation areas.

Those who want to dig deeper into the style and design decisions Berk made in creating this dream desert hideaway can follow his renovation journey on Instagram. The result is a Spanish-style home with desert-influenced décor, statement pieces, and furniture, all with that trademark Berk attention to design and detail.