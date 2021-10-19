NYC’s New Observation Deck Is Delightfully Disorienting

Go for the views, stay for the interactive art installations that challenge your sense of reality.

Opening October 21, Summit One Vanderbilt is full of multi-sensory experiences.

New York City is getting another observatory at the top of a gleaming skyscraper. On October 21, Summit One Vanderbilt will join the Empire State Building, Top of the Rock, One World Observatory, and the Edge in Hudson Yards as the latest place for unobstructed skyline views in Manhattan. But does the city really need another observation deck? Need may be too strong a word, but Summit does bring something new to the observatory arena—and the city. In addition to sweeping views, Summit also offers several one-of-a-kind interactive art installations and multi-sensory experiences, making it a worthwhile attraction. The 1,401-foot-tall One Vanderbilt, located just across from Grand Central Terminal, is a $3.3 billion building developed by SL Green that includes Daniel Boulud’s Le Pavillon restaurant and office space for companies like TD Bank and the Carlyle Group. The 93-story building is the fourth tallest in New York City (after One World Trade Center, Central Park Tower, and 111 W. 57th Street). Summit takes over four floors at the very top of the building. “Almost all observation decks around the world are just about the view, they’re a way to see the city. We wanted to create an observation experience, pulling in immersive experiences,” says Robert Schiffer, managing director, SL Green. “So we built this canvas and then turned it over to digital artists. We wanted to bring the city inside and then create ways of seeing the city that you’ve never seen before.” Courtesy of Summit One Vanderbilt The view of Transcendence 1 and Transcendence 2 at night and artist Kenzo Digital . Air has multiple rooms, but things start dramatically as guests come through a narrow portal and into what’s called Transcendence 1. To get to the observation deck, guests enter via the Vanderbilt Passage in the southwestern corner of Grand Central Terminal. After having their vaccination cards checked, guests are whisked up an elevator to the first part of the experience, called Air, designed by the Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta

After turning the corner from the elevators, visitors are confronted with a massive room with floor-to-ceiling windows—as expected in an observatory—as well as mirrored floors and ceilings—an unexpected surprise that is delightfully disorienting. All of a sudden, the space doubles and triples in size, and it’s hard to tell where anyone is actually standing. The city’s streets and landmarks seem to be in the wrong place, until you realize you’re looking at the reflection and not the real thing. On either end of the room are circular openings, called portals, which provide more dizzying looks up or down where observers might wonder what’s real and what’s a reflection. The selfie opportunities are endless and it will almost certainly become one of the city’s top Instagram spots. With all those mirrored surfaces—and people snapping photos—it’s important to dress accordingly: Bring sunglasses and avoid wearing skirts or dresses. Also, leave the stilettos at home since they can damage the floor. Courtesy of Summit One Vanderbilt The views from Levitation are not for the faint of heart.

