Pack Your Hobby for a Deeper Travel Experience

Janet Waters was on South Plaza Island in the Galápagos, painting a watercolor of a land iguana, when it hit her: “The whole holiday came alive,” says the Nottingham, UK, native who’s been on more than a dozen interest-based trips to destinations around the world. “I was taking in the feel of the place, its special character, its beauty, its wildlife and I was creating a piece of art, expressing all that I saw and felt.”

Sarah Carter was on the same painting tour through the Galapagos with Art Safari, a 15-year-old company that runs guided, painting-based tours around the world. She says the trip helped her connect with the locals, as well as her surroundings. “[Painting] helps you get under the skin of the area and enables you to make contact with the people who live there, who are usually curious about what you are doing,” Carter says. “For example, when we were in the fish market in Puerto Ayora, we could stand for ages sketching and painting while surrounded by wildlife and the people working in the market who were interested in what we were doing.”

“A trip like this makes me more observant of my surroundings,” Waters adds, “helping me to see through different eyes. I feel that I've been in the place and part of the place, and I go home with a wonderful visual diary of my experiences.”