Home>Travel inspiration>People>Founder's Note

On the Life-Changing Power of Travel

By Greg Sullivan

Sep 26, 2016

From the November/December 2016 issue

share this article
flipboard
The team at No Barriers USA knows how travel can expand people's ideas of what's possible.

Courtesy of Erik Weihenmayer

The team at No Barriers USA knows how travel can expand people's ideas of what's possible.

Travel clues us into how we can—and why we should—build a more just society.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

In 2007, I was in a master’s program in philosophy at Arizona State University focused on ethics and values. I wanted to think about what it meant to live a good life. As stimulating as my studies were, the most rewarding part of my life at that time were the trips I took.

My travels, which included five-week journeys through both South America and India with AFAR cofounder Joe Diaz, allowed me to directly engage with many of the questions I’d faced in the classroom: Why do we choose to live the way we do? How do we build a just society?

We weren’t traveling to check sights off our bucket lists but to talk to people and understand their perspectives. Traveling in this way challenged my worldview and my assumptions in ways that school never could. It was those experiences that convinced me of the power of travel.

When Joe and I launched AFAR, we dedicated ourselves to inspiring and enabling travelers to get out of their comfort zones and engage with the world as we had; to go beyond escapism and sightseeing to have deeper, richer, more fulfilling experiences around the world. We knew how travel had changed us, and we wanted others to know that kind of excitement and satisfaction. Since that time, we have come to know many others who share our mission to make travel better.

Article continues below advertisement

In this issue of AFAR, we honor our Travel Vanguard, 10 visionaries who inspire us by bringing their values to the travel industry. You’ll meet people such as Keith Henry, who is helping to promote and support the indigenous cultures and people of Canada; Luke Bailes, who is working with philanthropists to protect huge tracts of land in Africa for wildlife, travelers and local communities alike; and Erik Weihenmayer, who, through transformative travel experiences, is helping people to overcome challenges—whether they be physical, emotional, or economic—that might otherwise hold them back and keep them from fulfilling their potential.

We hope you will be as impressed by these leaders —and their commitment to the life-changing power of travel—as we are.

>>Next: How to Travel Beyond the Postcard

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories