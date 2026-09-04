Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Shayla Martin
  •  September 4, 2026

JetBlue Brings Its Trademark Sense of Fun to Its New BlueHouse Lounge at Boston Logan Airport

The airline’s second BlueHouse debuted in late August, and this one’s got the Green Monster, a Richard Scarry mural, and a candy closet.
Check-in counter at the JetBlue BlueHouse lounge in Boston with checkered floors and a bookleaf sign that says "Entering BlueHouse"

Guests of the new BlueHouse lounge are immediately met with Boston-influenced design touches upon checking into the new space.

Courtesy of JetBlue

On August 27, JetBlue opened its second BlueHouse lounge at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), following the debut of the original BlueHouse at New York’s JFK. Tucked into Terminal C, the 12,000-square-foot space is more colorful and whimsical than I had expected during a recent visit, with JetBlue’s signature hues of blue worked into archways, tile work, and upholstery throughout.

At the check-in desk, an orange-and-white checkerboard floor and a navy tiled counter set the tone before you’ve even stepped past a sign that reads “Entering BlueHouse, Est. 2025,” shaped like the bookleaf boundary markers still found on backroads across Massachusetts.

I stopped in on a Tuesday afternoon earlier this week and found the lounge refreshingly uncrowded, a rarity these days, when airport lounges can have lines out the door, with agents turning away travelers once the room hits capacity. There was a short line of around 10 people waiting to get into the new BlueHouse lounge, but it moved quickly and once inside, there was room to sit, no wait at the bar, and plenty of space to actually walk around and admire the ample artwork lining the walls.

Design rooted in place

BlueHouse Boston's Dugout room with replica of Fenway Park's Green Monster scoreboard

BlueHouse Boston’s Dugout room pays homage to Fenway Park’s iconic Green Monster scoreboard.

Courtesy of JetBlue

The lounge is built as a love letter to Boston and it shows in nearly every corner. Throughout the space are 60 pieces of art, all either Boston-themed or created by Boston-based artists; two of the pieces were made by JetBlue crew members, chosen from roughly 50 staff submissions.

Easter eggs are everywhere. There’s a miniature Dunkin’ Donuts model tucked into a shelf (a nod to the Massachusetts-based chain), a pair of duck bookends evoke the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture in Boston Public Garden, and a peephole on the lounge’s front-door-style entrance features an illustration of Paul Revere riding atop a JetBlue E190 when you look through it.

One of the cheekier touches is an empty picture frame: a wink at the still-unsolved 1990 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist (the stolen paintings have never been recovered).

The Library Workspace channels the Boston Public Library, with tables and reading lamps styled after the historic building, and is home to individual seating nooks if you need to take a call or simply want a quieter or more private workspace.

Within the bar, a lighting feature called the Beacon changes color throughout the day, an homage to the real weather beacon atop the John Hancock Tower, which famously shifts color based on the forecast.

Food and drink

Dining area at the JetBlue BlueHouse lounge, with plaid armchairs in foreground, blue banquettes, and buffet in background

Head to the collegiate-style cafeteria for some regionally inspired food and drinks.

Courtesy of JetBlue

Rather than full sit-down meals, the food is a buffet-style spread of heavier plates and small bites that are locally sourced and Boston inspired. On my visit, that meant a mini fried cod sandwich, potato wedges with garlic aioli, meatballs in red sauce with basil and Parmesan, and a pickled beet salad, plus a selection of desserts and pastries along with a grab-and-go snack station.

The coffee and espresso bar pours specialty brews from Massachusetts roaster George Howell Coffee, while the central bar is stocked with New England craft beer; it also mixes espresso martinis and other custom cocktails developed by Jackson Cannon, the beverage director behind Boston cocktail bar Equal Measure.

If you want to bring some snacks onto the plane, the Candy Closet, a hidden nook stocked by Madeleine’s Candy Shop, a South End confectioner, lets guests fill a custom carry-on bag with treats like sour gummies and Nerds clusters before heading to the gate.

A touch of whimsy

Man holding cell phone and sitting in nook in library-inspired workspace, with four blue, old-fashioned table lamps at right

Guests can retreat to the Boston Public Library-inspired Workspace area for a bit more privacy.

Courtesy of JetBlue

The most playful space in BlueHouse Boston is the Dugout, a sports-themed seating area complete with a Green Monster–style scoreboard (an homage to the famous one at Fenway Park, home to the Red Sox), and pieces of parquet salvaged from the Boston Celtics’ 2008 championship season as wall decor. Vintage Pac-Man and Galaga arcade games line the walls, and there’s a photo booth with a set of flight attendant jump seats.

Elsewhere, a Richard Scarry mural is one of the lounge’s signature pieces: JetBlue commissioned the late Boston-born author’s son to adapt a scene from the Busy World books, working a JetBlue aircraft into the illustration.

All-gender restrooms are also wallpapered with black and white illustrated scenes of Boston, continuing the theme down to the smallest details.

How to access BlueHouse Boston

Access follows the same tiered structure as JFK’s BlueHouse, with a few new additions. Mosaic 4 (Mosaic is JetBlue’s elite status program) members and JetBlue Premier cardmembers get complimentary entry with one guest included ($39 for each additional guest). As of this year, JetBlue also extended complimentary access to Mint (JetBlue’s business class) and Mint Flex (where refunds go back to your original form of payment) customers, who can bring a guest for $39.

Mosaic 3 members can buy a one-time pass for $59 per person, with guests included at the same rate. Mosaic 1–2 members, along with JetBlue Plus and Business cardmembers, can purchase entry for $79 per person, again with guests paying the same rate of $79 each. Passes are sold in person at the BlueHouse check-in desk and are subject to space availability.

Whoever is entering, access is capped at three hours before scheduled departure, and a same-day boarding pass is required. Given how much detail is packed into the space, it’s worth building in time to actually look around and savor your stay.

Shayla Martin
Shayla Martin is a former senior editor at Afar. She is an award-winning travel and culture journalist based in Washington, D.C. She is also the founder of “The Road We Trod,” a newsletter that explores travel destinations through the Black gaze.

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