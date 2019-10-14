This Carrier Is Adding a Ton of Cheap Flights to Europe

If you’re a fan of cheap, no-frills flights to Europe, this will be welcome news: Norwegian, the Scandinavian airline that has become synonymous with low-cost, long-haul service , is adding a lot more flights from the United States to Europe for its summer 2020 schedule.

The biggest lifts will be an increase to 10 weekly flights from Los Angeles to Paris (up from daily service—there will be two flights daily on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays); an increase to nine weekly flights from New York to Paris (up from daily service—there will be two daily flights on Mondays and Saturdays); and an increase to daily service from San Francisco to London (up from five weekly flights).

Numerous additional routes out of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Boston, Denver, and Oakland, among others, are also getting a boost.

The frequency increases for the summer 2020 season are:

Austin—London: Four weekly flights (up from three weekly in summer 2019)

Boston—Paris: Five weekly flights (up from four weekly)

Denver—London: Four weekly flights (up from three weekly)

Denver—Paris: Four weekly flights (up from three weekly)

Fort Lauderdale—Oslo: Three weekly flights (up from twice weekly)

Los Angeles—Barcelona: Daily flights (up from six weekly)

Los Angeles—Madrid: Five weekly flights (up from four weekly)

Los Angeles—Paris: Ten weekly flights (up from daily)

Los Angeles—Rome: Five weekly flights (up from four weekly)

New York—Paris: Nine weekly flights (up from daily)

Oakland—Oslo: Three weekly flights (up from twice weekly)

San Francisco—Barcelona: Four weekly flights (up from three weekly)

San Francisco—London: Daily flights (up from five weekly)

Tampa—London: Three weekly flights (up from twice weekly)

The United States is Norwegian’s largest long-haul market and is “now the largest market by revenue within our entire network,” Norwegian executive Matthew Wood said in a statement. Wood notes that the carrier’s nonstop flights to Paris, London, and Barcelona have been in particularly high demand.

Soon, there will be one other big change for the carrier. Starting this month, Norwegian will consolidate all of its greater New York City routes to operate solely into and out of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Barcelona and Rome routes that currently operate from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) will be served from JFK starting October 27.

