New TSA Technology Could Mean No More Removing Laptops or Liquids

The Transportation Security Administration may have found a way to make the airport security process a little quicker, courtesy of some high-tech scanners.

The new full-size Computed Tomography (CT) x-ray systems in question create 3D images of carry-on items, detecting weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items more accurately than current scanners—similar to what hospitals use to look at patients’ internal organs. The new technology will hopefully allow passengers to keep liquids and laptops in their luggage, speeding up the oftentimes sluggish security lines.

While the scanners are currently in the ordering stage, the agency hopes to start installing and deploying them in U.S. airports this summer.

“These [orders] are another important step in enhancing aviation security,” said TSA administrator David Pekoske in a statement. “They provide our dedicated frontline officers with one of the best tools available to screen passenger carry-on items and also improves the passenger experience by allowing passengers to keep more items in their carry-on bags during the screening process.”

TSA will order 469 base and 469 full-size CT x-ray systems, the latter of which feature fully automated screening lanes and automated bin return. All in all, the new scanners will cost about $781.2 million.

“In the future, the goal is to keep laptops and 3-1-1 liquids inside of the bag during checkpoint screening,” TSA stated in its “Computed Tomography” explainer.