There’s So Much Happening in Napa and Sonoma Right Now

It’s harvest season in California wine country. Grapes have been picked and the broad leaves have reddened on the vine. Autumn is always a time of change for Napa and Sonoma—but this year, that change also comes in the form of openings and renovations. Restaurants, luxury hotels, and, yes, new wineries are springing up left and right, with even more to come in 2017. Here’s the latest update on what’s new in wine country.

HOTELS

Carneros Resort and Spa

The property formerly known as Carneros Inn has gotten a grander title following its $9 million renovation: Carneros Resort and Spa. As we reported earlier this year, the facelift includes updates to its signature cottages, as well as the relocation of its guest reception, which is now even more wine-country chic and closer to the property entrance.

Las Alcobas, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Napa ValleyWe love Las Alcobas’s Mexico City property, so we can only assume its venture into Napa Valley will be just as spectacular. The hotel, adjacent to Beringer Vineyards in St. Helena, will boast 68 gorgeously designed rooms and suites with outdoor fireplaces and goods made in Mexico City, a nod to its flagship. A bonus: Bay Area heavyweight chef Chris Cosentino will head up the on-site restaurant, Acacia. Las Alcobas Napa Valley will open in December 2016.

The Archer Hotel

With a projected opening of Spring 2017, the Archer Hotel will be a huge player in the burgeoning downtown Napa scene. Not only will it be a convenient location for both southern Napa and Sonoma, but the Archer Hotel will also be a destination of its own: Charlie Palmer Steak will be its restaurant, and a rooftop will offer views of the valley. Its slogan is “wine country with urban undertones”—fitting, since its sister properties are located in Austin and New York City.

Single Thread

Technically, Single Thread is a farm, restaurant, and a five-room inn. It’s one of the most anticipated openings of this year, period—not just in wine country (seriously, we’ve been dying to go since it was announced). Although the project was delayed longer than previously thought, husband-and-wife team Kyle and Katina Connaughton (chef and farmer respectively) are now offering advance reservations for weeknights in 2017. All you have to do is sign up for their newsletter and follow directions to reserve. Yes, it’s pricey—but the offer includes an overnight stay, plus dinner and breakfast for two. From what we’ve experienced of this magical place so far, it will be well worth it.

RESTAURANTS & BARS

Kenzo Tsujimoto Sushi Restaurant (Name TBD)

Gaming mogul and wine enthusiast Kenzo Tsujimoto is making another mark in Napa. After more than 25 years of making wines in the valley, Tsujimoto is opening his first American restaurant in downtown Napa. The name and official concept are still TBD, but it will feature fish flown in fresh from Japan’s Tsukiji Fish Market. It’s currently set to open on November 16, 2016.

Kitchen Collective

OK, so Kitchen Collective isn’t a restaurant—but it’s a unique food experience in Napa. Inspired by cooking clubs found around Europe, this new social club features a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen stocked with every ingredient you’d need to cook an amazing meal. Your $250 membership covers the use of the kitchen, ingredients, and a full bar, so you can host a dinner party after wine tasting without the shopping or the cleanup.

The Blue Note

One of New York City’s most famous jazz clubs is making its debut in downtown Napa. Seven nights a week, you’ll be able to revel in top-notch live jazz from both national and international musicians, with many Bay Area artists in rotation. The club is set to open October 26.

Stone Brewing

As if you needed another reason to book a trip to downtown Napa, Stone Brewing will open a taproom and pilot brewery in Spring 2017. Housed in the historic Borerro building, a space that’s been vacant for 15 years, the company will serve many of its signature brews, plus some more experimental pours that will only be served in its Napa location.

WINERY

Liana Estates

Yoga and brunch overlooking the San Pablo Bay, anyone? Liana Estates, located in Carneros, isn’t your run-of-the-mill winery. Far from just a tasting room, this winery offers experiences like sunset parties, culinary picnics, and the aforementioned yoga followed by a bubbly-soaked brunch. The property will be making white, red, and rosé blends, as well as a pinot noir, chardonnay, viognier, and orange muscat.