A New Glass Dome Resort Is Coming to Bryce Canyon National Park

If you like the notion of experiencing southern Utah’s crimson-colored rocks and hoodoos by day and the majesty of the Milky Way by night—from the comfort of your bed—a new glamping resort could be calling.

Clear Sky Resorts recently announced that on August 1, 2024, it will open a new year-round glass dome resort, located in a private, 80-acre canyon just 15 minutes outside of Bryce Canyon National Park. The property will feature 62 luxury domes with floor-to-ceiling geodesic windows, offering views of the surrounding landscape and the cosmos above.

“With the glass, it literally takes the wow factor and it puts it up here on a level you’ve never seen,” said Hal Feinberg, cocreator of Clear Sky Resorts, in a statement shared with AFAR, adding that at night, “You will feel like you’re sleeping in an aquarium of stars.”

At Clear Sky Resorts–Bryce Canyon, guests will be able to view the night sky from the comfort of their bed. Courtesy of Clear Sky Resorts

Each dome will be climate controlled and will include privacy curtains, king-size beds, an en suite bathroom with waterfall shower, and a private patio. The bubble-shaped stand-alone rooms will also be equipped with a coffee and tea station, a mini fridge, a microwave, and free Wi-Fi.

Guests will be able to choose between the Standard (438 square feet) or Deluxe domes (610 square feet) for up to two people. For groups of up to four, there will be the XL Deluxe domes (610 square feet), which will have an additional lofted space accessible by a spiral staircase, with two twin beds. There will also be Disco Suites, available in both the two- and four-person configurations, which will include a dance floor, disco ball, laser lights, and sound system. Finally, there will be one eight-person Deluxe suite (845 square feet) with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a slide down (in addition to the spiral staircase) from the loft.

Dining will be available in a glass dome restaurant. While the menu has yet to be announced, the resort says it will serve breakfast and dinner and that the venue will have a “futuristic theme.”

Other guest amenities will include yoga sessions, nightly live music, a Frisbee golf course, access to yard and board games, a firepit with complimentary s’mores, stargazing tours, and a projection dome offering a planetarium-style movie experience.

Clear Sky Resorts–Bryce Canyon will operate year-round, giving guests the chance to stay during the scenic winter months. Courtesy of Clear Sky Resorts

Bryce Canyon is home to some of the most pristine night skies in the world, where stars, planets, and constellations are on full display. It has been recognized as an International Dark Sky Park (a distinction it earned from DarkSky International, an organization dedicated to preserving night skies), as are the two nearest national parks, Zion (90 minutes away) and Capitol Reef (two hours away).

Bryce Canyon will be the second Clear Sky Resorts property—the brand also operates a bubble resort near Grand Canyon National Park, which is open seasonally from the end of April to mid-November. It was launched in 2021 and includes 45 domes.

Dome or bubble-shaped accommodations have become increasingly popular in recent years—Borealis Basecamp in Fairbanks, Alaska, Buubble near Reykholt, Iceland, and Dream Domes at Ridgeback Lodge in New Brunswick, Canada, are a few other places where guests can try this stargazer-friendly type of glamping.

Clear Sky Resort–Bryce Canyon is already taking reservations. Rates normally start at $525, though at the time of reporting, the company is offering 25 percent off two-night stays as part of a soft opening special rate.