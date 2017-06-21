New All-Accessible Water Park Makes a Splash in Texas

The country’s first “all-accessible” water park opened this past weekend in San Antonio, Texas, extending splish-splashy fun to people of all abilities, including those with physical disabilities and those who fall on the autism spectrum.

The park, dubbed Morgan’s Inspiration Island, features a seven-story lighthouse, a number of pools with water guns and other toys, a riverboat ride, and a rain curtain. Much of the pool water is warmer than usual, which helps accommodate visitors who may not be able to tolerate colder temperatures. What’s more, a recent article in TIME noted that all of the attractions are wheelchair-accessible, and many rides offer complimentary waterproof wheelchairs so visitors with physical disabilities don’t have to worry about getting their primary battery-powered rides wet.

Admission is free for visitors with disabilities, $15 for adults, and $11 for kids ages 3-17.

The new attraction is the brainchild of Gordon Hartman, founder of The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation. The foundation specializes in projects and programs that benefit the special-needs community. Hartman named the park after his daughter, Morgan, who has cognitive and physical disabilities.