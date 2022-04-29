Home>Travel inspiration>Food + Drink>Beer, Wine, and Spirits

After 2-Year Hiatus, Munich’s Oktoberfest Is Back

By Associated Press

Apr 29, 2022

Bavarian officials called off the festival in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

Photo by Shutterstock

The popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from September 17 to October 3, 2022.

The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, April 29, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from September 17 to October 3—Germany’s national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honor of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been canceled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

The announcement was welcomed by the Bavarian hotel and restaurant association.

