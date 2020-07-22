This Drive-Through State Fair Food Parade Is Some Summer Good News

Though COVID-19 has stalled many travel plans, AFAR is continuing to cover the world through our coverage, because while you may not be traveling right now, there's always room for inspiration.

After the Minnesota State Fair was officially canceled on May 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dismay was widespread across social media. As the largest state fair in the United States by daily attendance, the Minnesota State Fair draws more than 2 million people for two weeks in late August and early September; they descend on the 322-acre fairgrounds in Falcon Heights for butter sculpting, livestock shows, talent contests, stand-up comedy, art exhibits, rides, and Instagram-friendly foods. Great news for fans of the Great Minnesota Get-Together: The fair is back on—sorta.

On July 22, fair officials announced that they would be hosting the first-ever, drive-through Minnesota State Fair Food Parade during August 20–23, 27–30, and September 3–7. Running on a one-way, 1.5-mile route through the fairgrounds by 16 vendors, the “multi-hour experience” will also include entertainment, a trivia contest, and activities along the way, including sightings of State Fair mascots Fairchild and Fairborne, gophers wearing striped jackets and top hats.

Photo by Greg Benz/Shutterstock Mouth Trap cheese curds will be available this year at the State Fair Food Parade.

A limited number of tickets will be sold, with each vehicle ticket costing $20. (This entrance fee covers up to five people in a vehicle; children under the age of four are not counted.) Tickets for the event go on sale July 31, and proceeds will support Minnesota State Fair operations.