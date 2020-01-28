Splurge vs. Steal: A Miami Weekend on Two Budgets

Whether you’re on the hunt for an over-the-top escape or an affordable getaway, we’ve got you covered.

With a new crop of world-class hotels, a fast-evolving dining scene, some of the most picturesque beaches in America, and a place on the global art-world stage, Miami has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years. Read on for two equally satisfying ways to experience Magic City. SPLURGE Where To Stay The Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club When it opened in 1930 as a private club in a Mediterranean Revival building, the Surf Club was a draw for such celebrities as Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra, and Ava Gardner. Today, the North Beach retreat is home to The Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, which opened in 2017. The modernist haven was reimagined by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Richard Meier, who added three towers for the hotel’s 77 guest rooms and 150 residences. Paris-based Joseph Dirand designed the spacious, neutral-toned guest rooms, where cerulean ocean views are framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. Dirand peppers his minimalist aesthetic (Connemara marble from Scotland in the bathrooms) with rustic details reminiscent of a beach bungalow (rattan coverings on the doors). Miamians flock here to dine on ingredient-forward pasta dishes at the first and only outpost of Le Sirenuse—the iconic hotel and restaurant from Positano, Italy—or the Continental menu at the Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller, the renowned chef’s first Florida dining concept. Price Tag: $900 Eating & Drinking Kyu The eclectic Wynwood Arts District, famous for its colorful wall murals and Brooklyn-esque vibe, feels like the perfect location for Kyu, the pan-Asian restaurant that Chef Michael Lewis and General Manager Steven Haigh opened in 2016. That’s because Kyu attracts an equally diverse crowd, which ranges from twentysomethings celebrating birthdays to entrepreneurs doing business. Take a look at the menu, and it’s no small wonder that Kyu manages to have such broad appeal: There are beef short ribs for meat lovers, tuna tartare paired with crispy fried rice for fish aficionados, and a to-die-for roasted cauliflower in a bed of goat cheese for vegetable obsessives. The evenings in the industrial, art-filled dining room can get sceney and loud, while lunchtime is a serene (and much quieter) affair. Price Tag: Lunch, $130 for two



Watr at the 1 Hotel Rooftop There are plenty of places to see and be seen in Miami Beach—and Watr at the 1 Hotel Rooftop is one of the best spots if you want your tropical cocktails and beautiful people to come with a side of ocean views. Set on the 18th floor of the 1 Hotel in South Beach, the neutral-on-white decor provides a cinematic setting for sundowners. The cocktail menu channels the tropical vibe of Miami: The Pink Toucan has hibiscus-infused light rum with crème de noyaux and a splash of coconut water and lemon, and the Ultima Palabra “Slushy” combines mezcal, Chartreuse, Luxardo, and fresh lime. Pair them with items from the Japanese-Peruvian menu—maybe the short rib tostadas, the Parmesan-crusted scallops, or the hamachi tiradito. Price Tag: Bites and cocktails, $120 for two Courtesy of Stubborn Seed Sweet endings at Stubborn Seed Stubborn Seed

The only drawback to winning a season of Top Chef? The extra scrutiny on the newly minted celebrity chef when they open their first solo restaurant. But when Jeremy Ford debuted Stubborn Seed in late 2017, the Florida native charmed skeptical locals at first bite. Ford—who named the restaurant after his own grit and audacity, to which he attributes his success—turns out bold shareable plates from the open kitchen of his hip, concrete-walled South Beach restaurant. While Stubborn Seed’s menu is ever-evolving, recent standouts include celery root with crackling maitakes, American Wagyu beef cheek with Alba white truffle rice grits, and local wahoo fish with snow peas, passion fruit, and a psychedelic green-and-white swirl of habanero yogurt. It’s set to a sound track of vintage rock, which keeps the mood casual and fun. Price Tag: Tasting menu, $350 for two Photo by Rashida Sol Tuna tataki at Kyu in Miami Culture Vizcaya Museum & Gardens If you grow weary of the Art Deco architecture and white-sand beaches that make Miami famous, make haste to the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, located in Miami’s historic, bayfront Coconut Grove neighborhood. A 38,000-square-foot house originally built in 1914 as the winter retreat of a businessman named James Deering, Vizcaya is decorated with a nod to both Italian Renaissance and Baroque architecture styles. The grounds on Biscayne Bay include 10 acres of landscaped orchid- and fountain-filled gardens and 25 acres of endangered native forest. Interiors are filled with frescoed ceilings, stained glass windows and doors, and rare antiques—some of which date back to Renaissance Italy. Price Tag: $44 for two Insider Pick Private boxing lesson at the 5th St. Gym It’s hidden in plain sight behind a sex shop in South Beach, but that’s the beauty of the 5th St. Gym, a relatively under-the-radar spot for some of the best boxing talent in the country. This is not the place you go for a hyper-sleek, eucalyptus-scented boutique fitness experience. This is a place where real champs train—and while you can (quite literally) smell the sweat of countless hours of training, there’s an energy and an authenticity here that make it an electrifying place to fulfill your pugilistic fantasies. The gym opened in 1950, and it has been the training grounds for celebrities, including The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, and, most notably from the pro fight world, Muhammad Ali. You can book a private lesson with co-owner Dino Spencer, whose clients have included Adriana Lima, Christopher Walken, and Michael Phelps. The gym recently started offering lessons in martial arts ranging from Muay Thai to Filipino weapons and empty hand systems. Price Tag: $175 Bottom Line: $1,894 per day for two people Courtesy of Generator Miami Generator Miami STEAL Where To Stay Generator Miami Generator—a European hotel brand that’s created design-minded, hybrid hotel-hostels for grown-ups—is proof that you can have stylish digs without blowing your budget in Magic City. Opened in Miami in 2018, the 105-room Generator Miami is centrally located in South Beach along Collins Avenue, and it’s just 100 feet from the shoreline. The hotel got its Miami-inspired look from Argent Design, a London-based group that outfitted the hotel’s modern interiors with touches such as Art Deco–inspired furnishings and palm trees. The hotel offers shared rooms for $25 a night (including women-only rooms), but even the private rooms with en suite bathrooms start at a budget-friendly $95. No more rooms left? See what’s available at the Generator’s elder but equally hip (and equally affordable) sister hostel, the Freehand, located just three blocks away on Collins Avenue. Price Tag: From $95 Eating & Drinking Take Out at Joe’s Stone Crab

