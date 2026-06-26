This Resort Group Makes Formula 1 Vegas a VIP Experience

Watching race cars speed down the Las Vegas Strip during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is the kind of once-in-a-lifetime sporting event that thrills even casual observers. But Race Week is about more than what happens on the track. Across MGM Resorts’ 13 properties, the city transforms with a series of immersive spaces, including rooftop lounges, chef-driven dining experiences, and exclusive viewing venues designed to bring guests closer to the action.

During Race Week, the MGM Resorts Signature Events team creates experiences distinctly tied to the moment and place at its Las Vegas resorts. Guests move between thoughtfully designed entertainment and hospitality experiences that turn a marquee sporting event into an unforgettable journey.

Enjoy MGM Resorts’ venues and pop-ups

The Bellagio Fountain Club overlooks the resort’s famed fountains and the Formula 1 racetrack. Courtesy of MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts specializes in tailoring experiences, including pop-up venues that only ticketed participants can enjoy. Bellagio Fountain Club, a rooftop hospitality lounge built for the Formula 1® race, is a standout example of what happens when a brand and MGM Resorts’ Signature Events team collaborates on a site-and-place-specific experience.

Bellagio Fountain Club arose from a desire to create memorable event experiences and get fans engaged with Formula 1. The massive venue atop the Fountains of Bellagio holds 3,600 attendees who purchase premium tickets to enjoy the race along with gourmet dishes and cocktails created by award-winning chefs and bartenders.

Chef Michael Mina brings a signature caviar presentation to Formula 1. Courtesy of MGM Resorts

Launched in 2022, the stylish hospitality lounge is among the most sought-after experiences during Race Week. Each year, MGM Resorts expands the menu and partners with brands to add new immersive elements.

Attendees enjoy unparalleled views of the iconic Fountains of Bellagio and the F1® racetrack, along with expert hospitality. Interactive features include two DJ booths, multiple F1 race simulators, and a “reaction challenge” station where guests can test their reflexes.

Nearly 500 MGM Resorts employees and volunteers are involved in staffing and supporting the experience, which lasts three days but takes months to build out. Such a team effort is a staple of MGM Resorts’ commitment to creating one-of-a-kind-experiences.

Just as Race Week attendees enjoy F1 in style, the same winning formula can be applied to meetings, conferences, trade shows, and special events. Whether attending F1 or planning your own event, guests can expect an experience shaped by the scale, variety, and expertise that only MGM Resorts can deliver. Turn to the MGM Signature Events team for a highly curated, intentional approach to events.

Live experiences, including DJ-led parties, add to F1 Race Week’s appeal. Courtesy of MGM Resorts

Explore MGM Resorts venues across The Strip

The sheer scope of what’s available makes MGM Resorts the go-to destination for those expecting once-in-a-lifetime moments. Exclusive opportunities, such as the Bellagio Fountain Club, which grows more popular each year, are a testament to the power of customized events.

Any single event journey can take place across a range of different MGM Resorts’ unique spaces—including group dining, clubs, ballrooms, suites, and stages—introducing guests to new perspectives. It also adds the opportunity for travelers to get a true taste of one of the world’s most famous destinations instead of spending most of their time inside one property.

MGM Resorts has a host of resorts on the Las Vegas Strip renowned for their atmosphere, amenities, and service. Properties include ARIA Resort & Casino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, and, of course, Bellagio. Expect first-class service regardless of where you stay or which resort hosts the next event.

MGM Resorts makes multi-venue event planning easier

A build-out for an event at ARIA Resort & Casino Courtesy of MGM Resorts

To make F1 and other events even more seamless for attendees, MGM Resorts recently reimagined its planning approach. Unlike traditional Las Vegas models, a dedicated team collaborates with planners to create signature events across different MGM Resorts venues.

This method benefits event organizers, who work with defined points of contact rather than coordinating separately with individual resorts and venues. The result—an itinerary that’s easy to design around the group’s interests and the event’s objectives.

Experiencing the array of MGM Resorts’ acclaimed venues, each with a distinct atmosphere, makes each signature moment feel fresh to attendees. As a more enjoyable and rewarding experience, the event as a whole ultimately has a meaningful impact on guests.

It’s all achievable with MGM Resorts’ streamlined planning process, which delivers consistency in customer service and the attentiveness needed to bring any event’s vision to life. You’ll create an attendee experience that’s seamless and memorable.