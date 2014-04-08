Home>Travel inspiration

Mexico City Eats: 5 Tours to Try

By Michelle Chang

04.08.14

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Spend a few hours or a full day scouring the markets and sampling the best tacos in town with one of these five food tours in Mexico City.

Eat Mexico Culinary Tours

Explore the nighttime street food scene in a small group with private transportation. Kick off the tour with drinks—mezcal or artisan Mexican microbrews—and then visit three taquerías for their unique tacos and tostadas. From $145. eatmexico.com

Mexico City Markets and Food Tour

Urban Adventures uses public transportation to take visitors deeper into the city culture. The tour includes trips to three markets (one a local secret) and lunch at a neighborhood restaurant with a seasonal menu. From $35. urbanadventures.com

Mexico Soul and Essence Mercado a Cocina Tour

Cook with professional chefs after spending the day shopping in the city’s famed markets. Ruth Alegria can create a custom tour and menu. From $325. mexicosoulandessence.com

Polanco Mexican Food Tour

Suitable for families, this walking tour makes seven stops in the Polanco neighborhood, including a classic Mexican cantina. You’ll taste cuisine from Oaxaca and the Yucatán (tacos filled with cochinita pibil, pork slow roasted in citrus and chili), and finish with some of the city’s best chocolate. From $55 for adults, $25 for children. mexicanfoodtours.com

Roma Foodie Walking Tour

In between bites of local and gourmet cuisine (including French) at six restaurants and shops, learn about the architecture and history of Colonia Roma. Once an enclave of wealthy Europeans, the now-bohemian neighborhood is studded with mansions, boutiques, and parks. From $48 for adults, $36 for children under 12. saboresmexicofoodtours.com

popular stories

  1. When in Quarantine, Do As the Italians Do

    Tips + News

  2. What to Do if Your Flight Is Canceled Due to Coronavirus

    Tips + News

  3. Save Me From Myself! A Travel Lover’s Guide to Staying Sane When You’re Stuck at Home

    Tips + News

more from afar

This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone

This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone

Travel News

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms

Air Travel

If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay

If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay

Travel for Good

8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales

8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales