Mexico City Eats: 5 Tours to Try

Spend a few hours or a full day scouring the markets and sampling the best tacos in town with one of these five food tours in Mexico City.

Eat Mexico Culinary Tours

Explore the nighttime street food scene in a small group with private transportation. Kick off the tour with drinks—mezcal or artisan Mexican microbrews—and then visit three taquerías for their unique tacos and tostadas. From $145. eatmexico.com

Mexico City Markets and Food Tour

Urban Adventures uses public transportation to take visitors deeper into the city culture. The tour includes trips to three markets (one a local secret) and lunch at a neighborhood restaurant with a seasonal menu. From $35. urbanadventures.com

Mexico Soul and Essence Mercado a Cocina Tour

Cook with professional chefs after spending the day shopping in the city’s famed markets. Ruth Alegria can create a custom tour and menu. From $325. mexicosoulandessence.com

Polanco Mexican Food Tour

Suitable for families, this walking tour makes seven stops in the Polanco neighborhood, including a classic Mexican cantina. You’ll taste cuisine from Oaxaca and the Yucatán (tacos filled with cochinita pibil, pork slow roasted in citrus and chili), and finish with some of the city’s best chocolate. From $55 for adults, $25 for children. mexicanfoodtours.com

Roma Foodie Walking Tour

In between bites of local and gourmet cuisine (including French) at six restaurants and shops, learn about the architecture and history of Colonia Roma. Once an enclave of wealthy Europeans, the now-bohemian neighborhood is studded with mansions, boutiques, and parks. From $48 for adults, $36 for children under 12. saboresmexicofoodtours.com