Merrell Wants to Make the Outdoors More Inclusive

Over the years, multiple studies have provided hard evidence that spending time in nature can reduce stress and anxiety. We’ve even written entire articles on how a hike can make your entire vacation more relaxing. In theory, the nation’s public lands are free and accessible to every person in the United States. In reality? Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American people in the U.S. are much less likely than white people to live in a place with easy access to the great outdoors, according to a 2020 study.

In order to make access to nature more inclusive, several nonprofit representation initiatives in the outdoor space have launched in the past decade, including Wild Diversity, Diversify Outdoors, and Outdoor Afro—founded by Rue Mapp, a member of the 2021 AFAR Travel Vanguard—to name a few.

Major companies are also doing their part, too. Merrell—the maker of some of AFAR’s favorite hiking footwear—has teamed up with artist Latasha Dunston to design a new “Outdoors for All” collection that launched June 16. Merrell is donating 25 percent of proceeds (up to $15,000) from the collection to Vibe Tribe Adventures, another nonprofit organization that encourages Black women, men, and youth to explore the great outdoors.

Those familiar with Dunston’s @Jitterbug_art Instagram account will recognize her nature-inspired illustrations in this new collection, which features a pair of trail runners for men and women, as well as unisex hat and T-shirt designs, plus a tote bag and a neck gaiter.