Meet Signia by Hilton and Say Hello to a Fresh, Modern Portfolio of Hotels

In the ever-changing world of hospitality, Signia by Hilton meets the needs of the modern traveler by providing the latest technology, unrivaled hospitality, and abundant amenities. Signia by Hilton’s premier portfolio of hotels stand out as true oases of calm and creativity that elevate the standard of contemporary travel, from the tech hub of San Jose, California, to the lush center of leisure in Orlando’s Bonnet Creek, Signia by Hilton hotels provide easy access to a variety of experiences.

Spanning the architectural aesthetics and the flavors found in its acclaimed onsite dishes and drinks, every Signia by Hilton reflects the spirit of its city, helping to make the most of each visit for every type of traveler. With vast, fully wired meeting and event venues, chef-driven dining options, and well-equipped wellness centers, all backed up by the benefits of the Hilton Honors program, Signia by Hilton offers guests all the conveniences of today, and sophisticated style.

Signature style in the Sunshine State

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek’s three-acre lazy river and pool complex, framed by the adjoining Waldorf Astoria Golf Club.

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, connected to Waldorf Astoria Orlando, provides a multifaceted stay like no other and features a bit of something for everyone, from families and business travelers to sun-seeking wayfarers. Guests of either resort are welcome to enjoy many shared features, including a three-acre, oasis-style pool and lazy river; 12 elite dining options; and unfettered access to nearby Walt Disney World.

Designed with tranquility in mind, the resort greets guests with soothing lighting and a mix of tropical and Mid-century modern accents throughout the lobby, a locally inspired grand entrance that’s a signature of Signia by Hilton hotels. Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek provides a sense of connection for guests traveling for work or leisure, providing space that encourages congregation, such as the plush contemporary furnishings in the adjacent MYTH Bar that both continues the elegant design aesthetic woven throughout the grounds and fosters sociability.

Meanwhile, the little ones will enjoy the business of being a kid with a mini golf course, “dive-in” movies, poolside s’mores, and much more. Young-at-heart leisure lovers may feel the pull to stay in, thanks to recently renovated rooms featuring supple Hilton Signature Serenity Beds and calming, contemporary aesthetics. But between the 482-acre Bonnet Creek Nature Preserve and the world-class Waldorf Astoria Golf Club, the call of the outdoors is equally enticing.

Though the bustle of Orlando remains within easy reach, Signia by Hilton features some of the state’s best dining destinations, ensuring that those who keep close to the resort won’t miss a beat. Zeta Asia, for example, is a sophisticated setting to enjoy signature sushi rolls and sashimi, paired with innovative, hand-crafted cocktails. La Luce, another flagship bistro, boasts time-tested Italian cuisine featuring home-made pastas inspired by the late Napa Valley restaurateur Donna Scala. Its notoriously succulent seared salmon filet finishes nicely with a velvety tiramisu. At the same time, The Royal Signia, a smoky, rye-based cocktail served at MYTH Bar, is certain to please as the resort’s signature nightcap.

Whether traveling for business, family fun, or any other kind of trip, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek will keep guests coming back again and again.

Discover California’s gold

With a focus on technology and contemporary design, Signia by Hilton aspires to be the centerpiece of your next trip.

Located along Plaza de César Chávez Park, mere steps from the city’s Convention Center, Signia by Hilton San Josebreathes new life into Silicon Valley. Surrounded by an abundance of Fortune 500 companies, the hotel—the largest in the area—provides a lively space for business travelers, with more than 65,000 square feet of meeting space across 22 different rooms to help inspire myriad meetings and workshops.

Yet San Jose is far more than just the tech-rich Valley, and upon entering its lobby, it’s clear that Signia by Hilton is not just a business hotel. Carefully redesigned to encourage engagement, whether with colleagues or friends, the lobby buzzes from sunup to sundown. Guests can fuel up for their busy day with a cup of coffee from Market 170 in the bright, comforting space, then unwind by evening with flavorful fusion cuisine alongside bold, thoughtful cocktails in relaxing, warm environments.

Classic proscenium arches recall San Jose’s nearby charming theaters, framing streamlined, modern wood paneling and a stately bar of carved white marble. Freshly reimagined rooms bask in the California sun thanks to oversized windows overlooking the Santa Cruz Mountains or downtown San Jose. Dedicated work desks are complements to each room’s sumptuous, 300-count bedding, while ongoing renovations to the hotel’s 20-story Main Tower will bring virgin marble vanities and, in select rooms, private Peloton exercise bikes.

In addition to a newly designed rooftop pool and a soon-to-debut accompanying bar, this Signia by Hilton features captivating bartenders and chefs throughout the hotel. Downstairs, AJI Bar and Robata pay homage to San Jose’s diverse history, fusing Nikkei-style grilling techniques with South American flavor in dishes like soy-grilled eringi mushrooms with truffle butter ponzu, a highlight alongside several other health-conscious, unmistakably Californian options, full-service or grab-and-go.

Between meals and meetings, the hotel’s recently redesigned outdoor pool provides refreshing mountain views. And the hotel’s refreshed fitness center features additional studio space for group classes, as well as select Technogym equipment and Peloton bikes. Biking and running enthusiasts can hit their stride on several dedicated trails nearby, each ranging from 9 to 15 miles in scenic creek-side settings.

Guests can also explore the many offerings of this gateway to the Golden State, strolling among the historic sites and vibrant flora in surrounding downtown parks, venturing further afield to Santa Clara for a 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium, staking claim to a stylish picnic in San Francisco, or enjoying an afternoon tour through wine country. Whatever you’re looking for, Signia by Hilton San Jose will help you find it.

Looking out upon the forthcoming Signia by Hilton Atlanta, near the Georgia World Congress Center

From one coast to the other, Signia by Hilton is a premier portfolio of hotels offering unparalleled meetings and event capabilities in sought-after urban and resort destinations, and with locations forthcoming in cities like Atlanta, they’re just getting started. To book your next trip, or to learn more about this up-and-coming brand, visit Signia by Hilton.

