Get Paid to Stay at Marriott Bonvoy Hotels Around the World for a Year

The world’s largest global collection of hotels and resorts has launched a contest to stay for free at its hotels over the course of 300 days.

After the past two pandemic years we’ve all endured, hotel hopping (complete with room service, pool access, fluffy beds, and amazing destinations) for a year is sounding pretty good right about now. If you think you have what it takes, the Marriott Bonvoy program—a group of 30 hotel and resort brands ranging from the chic and boutique Autograph Collection to the uber-luxe Ritz-Carlton properties—is looking for three people to travel throughout the world over the course of up to 300 days and document their hotel stays on TikTok. The #30stays300days contest, as Marriott has deemed the opportunity, opens to applicants (who must be at least 21 and a resident of the U.S.) on January 18 and runs through March 18, 2022. Three winners will be selected and tapped to serve as Marriott Bonvoy TikTok Correspondents. They will each have 300 days to stay at 10 different Marriott properties in up to four different destinations (round-trip flights to those four locales are included). The correspondents will stay free of charge for up to 14 nights in each of the four destinations—or a total of 56 comped hotel nights. Marriott Bonvoy is also throwing in a $2,500 Uber credit; a $10,000 Marriott Bonvoy gift card for on-property expenses such as meals and spa services; and a $15,000 payment. In exchange, the “correspondents” will be required to create social media and online content at least once a day during each hotel stay and must also agree to make media appearances.

The winners can bring a companion who will travel at their own expense, and the selected participants will need to adhere to pandemic-related entry requirements for the destinations they travel to (for instance, if there is a vaccination or COVID testing requirement). In addition to the grand prize winners, up to seven finalists will be awarded 45,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Interested applicants should submit a TikTok video explaining why they would make a good correspondent for Marriott using the hashtags #30stays300days and #contest. The winners will work together with Marriott to identify the hotels and destinations where they will stay, but we of course couldn’t help but dream about some of our favorite Marriott Bonvoy properties and places that would be on our wish list for such a fun opportunity. The best Marriott Bonvoy hotels Where would you stay if you had 56 free nights at Marriott-branded properties throughout the world (or 45,000 Marriott Bonvoy points to burn through)? Here are some of the portfolio’s standout properties. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort Courtesy of Marriott International Escape to the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which overlooks the Indian Ocean. Go big or go home, right? If we could choose, we’d head straight to this luxury overwater bungalow bliss in the Maldives. Out in the middle of the Indian Ocean with nothing but lush tropical forests and white-sand beaches, at the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort you can spend your days swimming in turquoise-blue waters and your nights relaxing on the dock of your super-chic suspended-above-water villa. Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

You don’t have to go far to find a dreamy Marriott getaway. It doesn’t get more classy—and the views don’t get better—than at the Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. A stay here is worth it for the highly curated artwork throughout the hotel alone. Added bonuses are the Central Park backdrops, elevated dining at onsite restaurant Contour, and the spa and wellness program by Swiss brand La Prairie—not to mention direct access to all that Manhattan has to offer. The Naka Phuket (Thailand) Courtesy of the Nana Phuket You’ll want to bring a good camera to capture all the beautiful angles of this Thailand property. The Naka Phuket is part of Marriott’s Design Hotels portfolio and it shows. This 94-room boutique property is an architectural marvel—the hotel’s striking design details are matched by the views of the Andaman Sea from the cantilevered villa rooms, all with their own private pools. Thailand’s island of Phuket is a coastal paradise and aesthetes will find themselves in visual heaven here. The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection (Jackson, Wyoming) Hello sophisticated boutique luxury at the foothills of the Tetons. Newly opened, the Cloudveil, Autograph Collection is situated right in Jackson Hole’s central town square. Choose this stylish hotel to rest your head while visiting the region’s iconic nature, wildlife and nearby national parks, Grand Teton and Yellowstone. The Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris Courtesy of Marriott International Go for the Paris location, stay for the handsome art deco bar. Ohhh, Champs-Elysées, ba-da-ba-da-ba. Ohhh, Champs-Elysées. That’s right, at the Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris not only will you be staying at one of the city’s plushest establishments but you’ll also be steps away from Paris’s most famous grand boulevard. The nearly 100-year-old art deco hotel features super-luxe rooms and suites with Paris skyline views. A highlight is the seriously sleek Bar 19.20, where nightcaps are a must, and the onsite haut-Japanese restaurant Akira Back from the Michelin-starred chef of the same name (it just opened in 2022). The Ritz-Carlton, Maui, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton, Maui, Kapalua manages to be both luxurious and laid-back at the same time, which is the ideal mix for a Hawai‘i getaway. The sprawling and lush resort has something for everyone, including a three-tiered pool, tennis, golf, miles of hiking, half a dozen restaurants, and direct beach access. The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort (Puerto Rico) There’s San Juan and the resorts that dot the beaches nearby, and then there’s the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, 40 minutes east of the capital and tucked into a secluded stretch of Caribbean coastline between the lush El Yunque National Forest and Espíritu Santo River State Preserve. On this 483-acre ecobeach resort, guests will feel worlds away from the hustle and bustle of San Juan. With more than 7,000 hotels under the Marriott Bonvoy umbrella, there are countless other greats. Decisions, decisions. >> Next: How to Earn, Redeem, and Maximize Marriott Bonvoy Points

