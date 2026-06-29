This Lesser-Known Georgia City Is a Must for Music Lovers

As the former home to artists including Otis Redding and The Allman Brothers, Macon, Georgia, doesn’t just claim a place in music history—it lives and breathes it. The city, located a little more than an hour outside Atlanta, blends deep cultural roots with a creative energy that spills from its museums and historic homes into its bars and music venues nightly.

Enjoy a few days here, and you’ll find yourself moving easily between prehistoric earthworks, legendary recording studios, and delicious restaurants. And it’s all set to the soundtrack of a city that still plays on.

Where to stay in Macon

A guest room at Hotel Forty Five Courtesy of Visit Macon

Start by checking into one of Macon’s character-filled hotels or bed-and-breakfasts. The 1842 Inn is a classic Southern experience set inside an antebellum Greek Revival house. Complete with a wraparound porch and thoughtfully preserved interiors, the inn even offers tours for those who want to appreciate the property’s history in greater depth.

For something more contemporary, Hotel Forty Five is in one of the city’s most storied buildings. Dating to the 1800s, the building was once known as Macon’s skyscraper at 11 stories tall—and its 45-degree angle is the result of the innovative diagonal positioning of Cotton Avenue that allowed cotton barges to reach the river.

The Hightales Rooftop Bar in Hotel Forty Five Courtesy of Explore Georgia/@gcalebjones

Today, the 94-room hotel has a boutique feel and nods to the city’s past through beautifully designed interiors. Dining options include the Hightales Rooftop Bar, which overlooks the scenic downtown.

Explore culture through nature, museums, and music

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park Courtesy of Explore Georgia/@gcalebjones

Head outdoors to get a sense of the landscape that shaped the region. Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park is one of Macon’s most significant sites, where ancient Native American earthworks stretch across a sweeping green space just minutes from downtown.

Kayakers on Lake Tobesofkee Courtesy of Visit Macon

On the grounds, the boardwalk offers guests a chance to experience the surrounding wetlands, and the wilderness area in the Ocmulgee River floodplain provides ample hiking trails—all spanning thousands of years of history. More time in nature awaits at the Lake Tobesofkee Recreation Area, a local favorite for boating, swimming, and leisurely lakeside hikes that recently underwent major renovations.

To get more guided introductions to the architecture, history, and modern culture of the city, Visit Macon offers van and walking tours. In the museum district, you’ll find the largest collection of African American art and cultural artifacts in the state at the Tubman Museum.

Those seeking architectural gems will love the Hay House, a striking example of Italian Renaissance Revival architecture in the heart of downtown. You can tour the well-preserved 18,000-square-foot mansion for a look back at Macon’s history. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is also worth checking out for a beautiful example of gothic and Romanesque architectural styles.

The Museum at Capricorn Courtesy of Explore Georgia/@gcalebjones

Experience a pivotal part of the history of soul at the Museum at Capricorn, dedicated to Capricorn Sound Studios, which Otis Redding helped start in the 1960s. Tours and performances at the museum showcase Macon’s role in music history.

When The Allman Brothers Band moved to Macon in 1969 after signing with Capricorn Records, they became part of the city’s musical heritage as well. Their museum here, called the Big House, provides guests with an intimate look at the band’s life and legacy.

Eat at local restaurants and craft breweries

H&H Restaurant in Macon, Georgia Courtesy of Explore Georgia/@gcalebjones

Part of the beauty of Macon is that you can also eat your way through the city. For the best fried chicken and soul food, head to H&H, a local icon.

The Rookery is a longtime local favorite known for its burgers and milkshakes. Try seafood and Southern staples at Kudzu Seafood Company in a relaxed setting.

Churchill’s on Cherry pairs dining with a cigar bar and cocktails. To sample some of the area’s craft beers, Fall Line Brewing Co. is a local brewery in the heart of downtown.

Listen to live music

As the sun sets, Macon’s music scene comes to life. Grab a drink at Grant’s Lounge or the Hummingbird Stage and Tap Room—both historic venues that host music performances most nights of the week. The city is also home to several theaters and auditoriums that feature music icons throughout the year.

Evenings here rarely end early. With live music drifting into the streets from venues across downtown, it’s easy to follow the sound from one spot to the next, discovering touring acts and local talent along the way. In Macon, the past and present combine to create a destination where every meal, museum, and melody is part of a larger story.

