Whiskey Slushies, Green Eggs, and Georgia Shrimp: 4 Days Eating Your Way Through Atlanta

As a food writer, I have spent the past decade crisscrossing Atlanta in search of its best bites. I first fell in love with the city on a visit in 2010, charmed by its pocket neighborhoods filled with historic homes, tight-knit communities, and tree-filled, expansive parks. Fortunately, my husband’s job brought us back permanently in 2013, and as our lives have grown—our daughter was born here six years ago—so has the city, particularly its restaurant scene.

“I think a lot of people don’t really recognize us as a major city,” says Sarah Pierre, owner of 3 Parks Wine Shop, which has stores in the Atlanta neighborhoods of Glenwood Park and Old Fourth Ward. “But once they visit, they know right away.” Pierre grew up in metro Atlanta and spent some time in New York, but always knew she’d return. “Something called me back to Atlanta.”

Atlanta is the capital of Georgia, but it’s also, unofficially, the capital of the South with an outsized cultural and economic influence on the region and beyond. It’s the city that produced Civil Rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis, as well as hip-hop and pop legends like Outkast and Usher. In recent years, Atlanta’s star has risen even higher: Michelin arrived in 2023, awarding 45 restaurants stars and distinctions, and this year, the city will host eight FIFA World Cup games when the soccer competition kicks off in June.

To make the most of a visit, renting a car is essential. Only a few areas of Atlanta are truly walkable, and public transportation via MARTA, the subway system, is limited. As a food lover, I’ve built each day around must-visit restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries. It’s impossible to see all of Atlanta in four days, but this is a thoughtful introduction to the city’s highlights—bring your appetite.

Day 1: Discover Atlanta’s West Side

Hammonds House Museum occupies the former residence of a prominent Atlanta physician and patron of the arts. Photo by Melissa McAlpine

Morning: Breakfast and Black culture in Downtown

Here for the World Cup? The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located downtown, so you’ll want to hang out in adjoining neighborhoods. Kick-start your day at Sammy’s in Adair Park with a Sam I Am sandwich, a brioche bun packed with fluffy green eggs made green with scallions, plus your choice of ham, bacon, or chicken sausage.

Down the street, you will find Portrait. The Black-owned coffee roaster is located in the historic Lottie Watkins Building, named after Atlanta’s first Black woman licensed real estate broker. Sip a coffee and admire the original architectural details, such as the terrazzo flooring. Nearby, the Hammonds House Museum exhibits the work of artists of African descent in a Victorian-era home.

Afternoon: Treats in Summerhill

“Summerhill is crushing it right now,” says Pierre. The neighborhood, just south of Downtown, was home to Jewish immigrants and formerly enslaved people in the late 1860s. In recent years, it has been thoughtfully redeveloped. Some of Atlanta’s best restaurants now sit within its mural-covered historic buildings. How Crispy Express serves a mean fried chicken sandwich—it’s not a trip to Atlanta without some lemon pepper wet—and has ample shaded patio space for alfresco dining in the city’s thick summer heat. Afterward, enjoy a soft serve from Big Softie.

Evening: Head to the West End

Once a Black suburb on Atlanta’s now-defunct streetcar line, the historic West End has also recently become a dining hot spot. “If you’re coming to the West End, understand that there’s highbrow and lowbrow experiences to be had,” says Alex Sher, the co-owner of Bovino After Dark and two other Atlanta restaurants. I regularly make the drive to the neighborhood to enjoy high-end, eight-course omakase at Ryokou and falafel pita at no-frills Firewall.

Bovino is another dinner option. The 14-seat chef’s counter restaurant lives in the Lee + White complex, a block of former warehouses redeveloped into breweries and distilleries. Bovino’s five-course tasting menu features creative combinations such as an eggplant doughnut with lamb fat pepper jelly. After dinner, head next door to ASW Whiskey Exchange for a cocktail.

Day 2: Explore the heart of Atlanta

The BeltLine’s Eastside Trail runs through some of Atlanta’s most food-focused neighborhood. Courtesy of Staplehouse (L); photo by Christopher V Jones/Shutterstock (R)

Morning: Walk the BeltLine

After breakfast at Home Grown, where the comforting chicken biscuit reigns supreme, take a stroll among skaters, bikers, and fellow pedestrians on the Eastside Trail of the BeltLine. This 22-mile network of trails and parks is built along a historic railway corridor that encircles the city. The Eastside Trail connects the neighborhoods of Inman park, Old Fourth Ward, Midtown, and Poncey Highlands and is planted with native flora and dotted with public art.

Hop off the route to visit Ponce City Market, a former Sears, Roebuck and Co. facility that was transformed into a vast retail and dining complex in 2014. I’d recommended swinging by Glad & Young for leather goods, Modern Mystic for crystals, and the Village for all kinds of homeware, apparel, and fragrances made by Black entrepreneurs.

Afternoon: Jump into city history

Old Fourth Ward is a historic Atlanta neighborhood currently undergoing extensive redevelopment, but there’s plenty of history to explore while construction continues. This afternoon, take a walk to the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park. The civil rights activist’s birth home is temporarily closed for rehabilitation (it’s set to reopen June 2026), but Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he served as co-pastor with his father, and Freedom Hall are open daily. Get a deeper understanding of the area with a Martin Luther King Jr. tour from Unexpected Atlanta.

For lunch, nearby Staplehouse serves excellent sourdough pizza topped with seasonal ingredients, which I chase with a bourbon vanilla latte at Chrome Yellow. For a relaxing afternoon, pair a wine flight with people-watching at 3 Parks Wine Shop’s BeltLine location.

Evening: Vegan cuisine and a show

La Semilla started as an Atlanta pop-up, but it now operates a permanent Reynoldstown location serving plant-based Latin American cuisine. You don’t have to be vegan to appreciate the thoughtfully prepared dishes of chochoyotes (masa dumplings) swimming in spicy coconut-corn broth or the crunch wrap packed with house-made seitan.

This evening, catch a performance at Dad’s Garage, a longstanding nonprofit theater that operates out of a former church.

Day 3: Parks, pastries, and high-end dining

Dine on American dishes with European influences at Michelin-starred Atlas in the St. Regis Atlanta. Photos by Tomaso Espinoza

Morning: A walk through Grant Park

Begin the day by braving the line (and there will be a line) at Little Tart Bakeshop in Grant Park. It’s worth it for the buttery seasonal fruit galette. Once you’ve fueled up, stroll through Grant Park to see the charming historical architecture of its Queen Anne–style homes and craftsman cottages. This is also where you’ll find Oakland Cemetery, an 88-acre active graveyard that doubles as a green space with gardens and sculptures. Notable graves include country singer Kenny Rogers (who lived in Atlanta) and Atlanta golfing legend Bobby Jones, as well as the historic Jewish section and the Black section, created during the era of segregation.

Afternoon: Shopping in Decatur

Head 20 minutes east to Decatur, with its bustling historic square. Browse for chic apparel and locally made accessories at Squash Blossom, explore folk art at Wild Oats & Billy Goats, and pick up a few titles at independent bookstore Little Shop of Stories. On weekends, No. 246 serves a decadent Italian-inspired brunch. Order the eggs in purgatory. Otherwise, grab a sandwich and a whiskey Coke slushie at Victory, rounded out with a scoop from Butter & Cream.

Evening: Manhattans and Michelin-starred dining in Buckhead

The affluent neighborhood of Buckhead is home to mansions and scene-y restaurants that deliver big flavor to match the big-bucks vibes. Enjoy a predinner drink at the St. Regis Atlanta bar (it makes a killer Manhattan), then take a table at the hotel’s Michelin-starred Atlas, known for its creative dish presentation and impressive 20th-century art collection.

Or go to M by Umi just across the plaza for a lively omakase meal. The petite restaurant seats only eight at a chef’s counter in a room above its sister sushi restaurant, Umi.

Day 4: Atlanta’s art scene and Latin flavors

Atlanta Botanical Garden is home to the largest collection of orchid species on permanent display in the United States. Photo by Nikhil Mistry/Unsplash

Morning: Croissants and culture

Time for a Midtown breakfast at Momo Cafe. My regular order from the selection of Japanese- and Taiwanese-inspired pastries is the matcha-blueberry croissant. Then head to one of the biggest art institutions in the Southeast, the High Museum of Art, where the modern architecture rivals the works on display. Anish Kapoor’s Untitled resembles a concave disco ball and distorts sound, making it an interactive piece worth experiencing.

Grab lunch at Elise, in the same complex, which continues the art appreciation with its impressive installations that fill a colorful, airy space designed by architect Renzo Piano. Try the cavatelli (pasta shells) with lamb ragu.

Afternoon: Fresh air in Piedmont Park

Atlanta is known as a “City in a Forest,” and Piedmont Park exemplifies why. The 200-acre Midtown park has a running path, sports fields, a pond with a skyline vista, and the 30-acre Atlanta Botanical Garden. If you’re short on time, follow the path that takes you to the Earth Goddess, a 25-foot sculpture adorned with living plants.

Evening: A Latin American restaurant tour

End your trip with a culinary fête in Poncey-Highland, a neighborhood adjacent to Old Fourth Ward. Pierre favors Madeira Park for its happy hour, so start there for predinner drinks on the casual wine bar’s patio. Across the street, Tio Lucho’s melds Peruvian flavors and southern ingredients to create standout dishes such as ceviche platters of red snapper, Georgia shrimp, and octopus.

Cap off your evening at Bar Ana, in a basement beneath a Mexican restaurant (El Ponce). The bar serves vibrant daiquiris and martinis alongside tropical desserts that renowned pastry chef Claudia Martinez whips up. Expect plates like mini mango with coconut crunch.

Where to stay: Atlanta hotels

Here’s where we recommend staying for this itinerary.

Don Riddle; Courtesy of Four Seasons Centrally located in Midtown, the Four Seasons Atlanta feels cosmopolitan with its neoclassic architecture and art deco lobby. The hotel’s spa is a favorite among locals and it has an indoor pool open to all guests (which is great if you’re traveling with a kid in the winter). Though you’re near great restaurants, Brasserie Margot pleases with French-inspired fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Book Now Courtsey of Forth Hotel Forth Despite being inside a towering latticed skyscraper, Forth feels warm and inviting, thanks to the use of rich wood notes and floral accents in its 196 rooms and suites. The hotel is situated right next to the BeltLine, putting you within walking distance of Old Forth Ward, Inman Park, and Midtown. The two in-house dining options are first class: Il Premio, an Italian steakhouse, and Elektra, a Mediterranean-influenced restaurant. Enjoy a cocktail at sunset at Moonlight, the hotel’s rooftop bar. Book Now

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